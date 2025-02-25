ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV-San Jose State.

One would have to think the hammer is about to drop at UNLV. Coach Kevin Kruger has done absolutely nothing in his tenure at the school. UNLV's NCAA Tournament drought will extend to 12 years, barring an extremely unlikely Mountain West Tournament championship. Kruger has had four seasons in which to change the trajectory of UNLV hoops, but he has swung and missed. His dad, Lon Kruger, was the last UNLV head coach to really put the pieces together and bring the program anything close to the level of results fans rightly expect in a sports market which has added major pro sports teams but was, at first, a college sports town. UNLV basketball has a rich and illustrious history, but the product is now in shambles, and one would have to think Kevin Kruger will be cut loose so that the Rebels can finally find a coach who can bring the school back to the big stage.

Here are the UNLV-San Jose State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-San Jose State Odds

UNLV: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -134

San Jose State: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch UNLV vs San Jose State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV is a better team than San Jose State. The Rebels beat the Spartans earlier this season in the first of the two meetings between the teams. UNLV was good enough to beat Utah State and San Diego State earlier this season. The Rebels have more upside than SJSU and know they want to improve their level of play before the Mountain West Tournament, in which they will have a chance to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. That's the incentive for UNLV to play well here, and if the Rebels do indeed play well in this game, San Jose State will not beat them.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State is coming off a win at Wyoming this past weekend. The Spartans were an outright underdog but won by nine points in a terrific performance, one of the best of their season. San Jose State is not an especially good team, but the Spartans have won six Mountain West games. They have competed well and, as the Wyoming win shows, have not quit on their season and are trying to learn and grow as they go along. Tim Miles is a good coach and a guy who keeps the atmosphere positive in the locker room by emphasizing process, teaching, and evolution. Against a UNLV team which is coming off a dispiriting home-court loss to Colorado State, San Jose State might have the motivational edge in this game.

Final UNLV-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to San Jose State, but neither team is trustworthy, and it's just not the kind of game you should be betting on. You should be looking for games in which the motivation and the talent imbalance are much more clearly located on one side of the equation. Here, you can't cleanly split the difference between two teams which are both playing out the string and won't make the NCAA Tournament (not as an at-large team, at any rate). You shouldn't be betting in this kind of situation.

Final UNLV-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State moneyline