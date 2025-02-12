ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

With a potential super welterweight title fight on the line, undefeated contenders Xander Zayas (20-0) and Slawa Spomer (20-0) meet on Feb. 14. It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Zayas-Spomer prediction and pick.

Zayas, 22, is the WBO's No. 1-ranked contender, meaning a victory could give him a title shot against current champion Sebastian Fundora. Zayas has done nothing but dazzle since gracing the title scene. The young Puerto Rican is coming off a convincing decision win over Damian Sosa in September 2024.

Spomer, 32, has not received the same promotional push as Zayas but has been equally as dominant for the past seven years. He is coming off a first-round knockout of Adam Ngange, his third consecutive win inside the distance.

Here are the Xander Zayas-Slawa Spomer odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Xander Zayas-Slawa Spomer Odds

Xander Zayas: -850

Slawa Spomer: +500

Over 8.5 Rounds: -280

Under 8.5 Rounds: +205

How to Watch Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Co-main event ring walk time (estimated): 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: ESPN+

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Why Xander Zayas Will Win

Still extremely young in his career, Zayas is the type of fighter fans believe can bring life to a stale division. Despite having nearly identical height and reach measurements, Zayas will be the slightly bigger fighter against Spomer. Zayas' biggest advantage, however, is his pinpoint accuracy and textbook defensive maneuvers, both of which are unlike anything Spomer has ever faced.

Spomer has created highlight-reel finishes by functionally overwhelming his opponents with a blitzing pace. His cardio and pressure have yet to be matched, but his technique is not at the level of Zayas. Spomer's footwork and defense leave a lot to be desired, factors that a sniper like Zayas can easily take advantage of.

Throughout his career, Zayas has not been known for his power but has increased his production in recent outings. Over his last two fights, he landed a combined 325 power punches across a total of 20 rounds. Both fights went to a decision, but he recorded a body shot knockdown in his most recent appearance. Of Zayas' recent opponents, Spomer leaves the most holes in his defense, potentially allowing the Puerto Rican to pick up the knockout he immensely covets.

Why Slawa Spomer Will Win

Zayas, a prototypical Xs and Os boxer, has yet to face an opponent as aggressive and risky as Spomer. Still just 22, Zayas has the technical skills to potentially become a future champion but could be getting pushed a touch too soon in his career.

While neither fighter has much early-round knockout power, Spomer tends to fare better as the fight goes on. Zayas' cardio is not much of a concern, but Spomer's seemingly endless cardio holds up well into the later rounds when he tends to overwhelm opponents. Zayas has never been forced to maintain a pace similar to that Spomer figures to push him to, making it interesting how a young talent will fare with this specific test.

Both fighters have had their share of knockouts, but Spomer has shown more power thus far. Zayas is still growing into his body and has been sitting into his shots more lately, but he is far more technical and often prefers to pick his shots. He may win most of the minutes, but Spomer is the one who can change the momentum of the fight with a single flurry.

Final Xander Zayas-Slawa Spomer Prediction & Pick

When a fighter as young as Zayas rises through the ranks as quickly as he did, there is always the potential for sudden disappointment. Spomer has the ability to drag him into deep waters but lacks the defensive responsibility and fundamental approach to truly threaten a poised technician like Zayas.

Zayas' jab will be a problem for Spomer all night. In his last fight against Sosa, he landed 108 jabs through 10 rounds, continuously stifling any forward movement and pressure. Spomer has not dealt with a fighter as fundamental as Zayas before and has shown nothing in his game to get past his potent jab.

Zayas has won two of his past four fights by knockout, but one was due to a bloody nose. If that cut did not open up the way it did, he could be looking at four of his last five wins by decision. Against a fighter like Spomer, who has never been dropped in his career, look for Zayas to outclass him for 10 rounds to cement himself as the true No. 1 contender.

Final Xander Zayas-Slawa Spomer Prediction & Pick: Xander Zayas by Decision (-160)