It is an AL East battle on Tuesday as the New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick.

The Yankees enter the series at 17-11, which places them in first place in the AL East. Over the weekend, they would take two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays. That includes sweeping the doubleheader on Sunday after the game on Saturday was postponed. Meanwhile, the Orioles are 10-17 on the year, which places them in last place in the AL East. After their Friday game with the Tigers was postponed, they would fall in both games of the doubleheader on Saturday, and the Tigers would complete the sweep on Sunday. Before the series, the Orioles had lost six of their last seven games.

Yankees-Orioles Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Kyle Gibson

Carlos Rodon (3-3) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Rodon went seven innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out eight batters while giving up just one unearned run, taking the win over the Guardians.

Away Splits: Rodon is 2-1 on the road with a 2.37 ERA and a .154 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -146

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

TV: YES/MASN

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Judge leads the way for the Yankees. He is hitting .406 with a .500 OBP. Judge has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .228 but has a .325 OBP. Volpe has seven doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been productive, but is not hitting well. He is hitting just .178 with a .300 OBP. Chisholm has two doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 17 runs scored.

Further, Ben Rice has been solid this year. He is hitting .259 with a .370 OBP, plus four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 11 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Paul Goldschmidt has also been solid this year. He is hitting .365 with a .417 OBP. Goldschmidt has eight doubles, a home run, ten RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins leads the way for the Orioles. He is hitting .279 with a .421 OBP. Mullins has five doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Heston Kjerstad has been solid this year. He is hitting .197 with a .239 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Adley Rutschman has also been solid this year. He is hitting .209 with a .314 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Still, he is considered day-to-day with an injury. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .207 with a .261 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .220 with a .256 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, four RBIs, and nine runs scored this year.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have yet to name a starting pitcher for this game. This is the spot in the rotation for Cade Povich, but he is slated to start on Wednesday. Brandon Young could go on short rest, or Zach Eflin could be ready to return from the IL. Most likely, it will be Kyle Gibson coming up from the minors. He has not pitched at the major league level this year, but has plenty of experience against the current Yankees. Current Yankees are 15-83 with six walks against Gibson. They also have eight extra base hits, with three home runs and three RBIs. Jazz Chisholm is 5-14 with a double, a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. Further, Cody Bellinger is just 2-15, but both hits are home runs with four RBIs.

Meanwhile, it is Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Yankees. He has been much better on the road, and as of late. In his last two starts, he has pitched 13 innings, giving up just one unearned run. Further, he has struck out 17 batters with just 12 base runners in the last 13 innings of work. The current Orioles are 13-39 against Rodon with eight RBIs, but with the Orioles' current struggles at the plate, take the Yankees in this one.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-146)