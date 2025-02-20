ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the first time since his viral knockout of Deontay Wilder, former champion Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (27-2-1) returns to face surging contender Agit Kabayel (25-0). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Zhilei Zhang-Agt Kabayel prediction and pick.

Zhang, 41, held the WBO interim heavyweight title in 2023 with consecutive wins over Joe Joyce. He lost the belt in his following fight to Joseph Parker before rebounding with a massive knockout over Wilder in the main event of the ‘Queensberry vs. Matchroom' fight card.

Kabayel, 32, has run roughshod through his regional competition with 17 knockouts in his 25 victories. The fight will be his third with Riyadh Season following two knockout wins since December 2023. Kabayel is coming off a surgical body shot seventh-round knockout of Frank Sanchez in May 2024.

Why Zhilei Zhang Will Win

Zhang might be 41, but he looked as good as he ever has in his career against Wilder. Many will say that the result was more about Wilder's decline than anything Zhang did, but it was the head movement and distance management of ‘Big Bang' that allowed him to get ahead and set up the eventual knockout. Wilder is certainly nearing the end of his career, but regardless, the win was much needed for Zhang's confidence after his listless loss to Parker earlier in the year.

In this fight with Kabayel, Zhang will have the typical power advantage he is used to. Kabayel loves to push the pace and pressure his opponents but does not have the same type of power to match any of Zhang's recent opponents. Recent results suggest otherwise, but before his last three wins, Kabayel was unable to record a knockdown in any of his previous four fights.

When Kabayel pushes forward, he is prone to putting defense on the back of his mind. One check hook from Zhang is all it could take to end the fight. Even if not, Zhang's power is enough to slow Kabayel down, even for just a moment.

Why Agit Kabayel Will Win

He has not received the same promotional push as other heavyweight contenders, but Kabayel has the aesthetic of the next champion. His power is on par with the best of the division, but his pace and cardio are what truly sets him apart. Kabayel thrives in dragging opponents into deep waters, where he breaks fighters mentally more than physically.

Zhang has the power to change the course of the fight but otherwise has shown noticeable signs of age in his recent outings. His output tends to slow as the fight wears on, particularly in the late championship rounds. He landed just 75 total punches across 12 rounds in his loss to Parker. Even in his win over Wilder, he landed just 33 punches across five rounds.

Conversely, Kabayel tends to start slowly before increasing his activity as the rounds progress. He landed just six punches in the first round against Sanchez before landing 19, 20, 24 and 18 in rounds four to seven, respectively. At this stage of his career, Zhang is far from a fighter who strings together combinations. Without them, it will be difficult for him to slow down the pressure of Kabayel.

Final Zhilei Zhang-Agit Kabayel Prediction & Pick

Win or lose, ‘Big Bang' tends to be a fun watch. He is always pushing the action and swinging for a finish. At least, that is what the highlight reel will show. Truthfully, Zhang always has the power to end a fight at any given moment, but his recent win over Wilder — the clip that will be shown on repeat to promote his return — was more fool's gold than anything. Wilder has since effectively retired and has looked like a shell of himself over the past four years.

Beyond just Wilder, none of Zhang's recent wins have aged well. His signature knockouts of Joe Joyce were monumental at the time but insignificant in the present day. Joyce has since gone just 1-1 following his rivalry with Zhang, including an upset loss to 41-year-old Derek Chisora. Kabayel, meanwhile, has beaten consecutive undefeated prospects and continues to evolve with each outing.

Combat sports are notoriously recency-biased, and the lasting impression fans have of Zhang is his big knockout of Wilder. Many have forgotten how uninspiring his performance against Parker was or how impressive Kabayel showed out against Sanchez. Fans will race to take Zhang as an underdog, but Kabayel is being set up to pick up a big win on his resume and enter the title picture.

Final Zhilei Zhang-Agit Kabayel Prediction & Pick: Agit Kabayel (-158)