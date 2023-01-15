It was not a great time to be a Los Angeles Chargers fan on Saturday. In the case of one hapless bettor, multiply that misery 1.4 million times.

One poor sap reportedly placed $1.4 million on the Chargers to come away as victors during their Wild Card match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unless you’re a football fan living under a rock without an internet connection, you know how that one turned out.

OH. MY. GOD. A bettor @DKSportsbook put $1.4 MILLION on Chargers ML live. To win $11K… BRUH. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZkDG1LilYM — br_betting (@br_betting) January 15, 2023

The sad part about the seven-figure loss is the fact that it was made with a potential payout of just over $11 thousand. It was clearly made at the zenith of the Chargers’ performance that game, potentially when they were up 27-0. The bettor must have felt that it was a foregone conclusion given the massive deficit and how lost Trevor Lawrence looked earlier in the game. The sportsbook seemed to agree as evidenced by the lopsided odds given.

But after a season riddled with crazy comebacks, including a 33-0 halftime turnaround by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this year, no lead appears to be safe. The Jaguars completely flipped the script on the Chargers in the second half and made every big play to complete an utterly improbably 31-30 come-from-behind win.

That’s what makes sports so great. The unpredictability of it all and how even the largest of underdogs can come out on top every so often. While Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars make a great feel-good story to kick off Wild Card Weekend, the bettor down $1.4 million might not feel as fuzzy for them as the rest of us.