Actress Meagan Good and actor Jonathan Majors recently enjoyed a casual date night at the popular seafood restaurant, Red Lobster, TMZ reports. The choice of dining location seems to be in line with the lyrics from Beyoncé’s hit track “Formation,” where she famously sings, “When he f**** me good, I take his a** to Red Lobster.” It’s only wild speculation, but it appears that the lyrics may have influenced the couple’s choice of venue.

When you realize your dad took your mom to red lobster every week pic.twitter.com/Re7PPLmbvI — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 6, 2016

During their visit to Red Lobster in Woodland Hills, California, the couple kept a low profile and spent approximately three hours with Meagan’s mother and sister. They enjoyed a relaxed evening, engaging in conversation and savoring the seafood offerings.

Jonathan Majors went the extra mile by bringing flowers for Meagan, her mother, and her sister, a thoughtful gesture that likely earned him some brownie points. While it remains uncertain if this was his first meeting with Meagan’s family, the sweet gesture demonstrated his thoughtfulness and consideration.

Although the nature of their relationship has not been officially confirmed by either actor, they have been seen together publicly on multiple occasions. Apart from their Red Lobster outing, they were spotted together at a movie theater in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles International Airport.

While Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are enjoying their time together, both actors have made headlines in the past regarding their personal lives. Jonathan Majors faced legal issues earlier this year, including charges of assault and harassment against a former romantic partner.

Despite these challenges, Meagan Good appears to be unfazed, demonstrating her support for Jonathan. The lyrics from Beyoncé’s song may hold some truth, suggesting that a strong connection can transcend any obstacles.