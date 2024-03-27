Beyoncé just dropped a poster on social media for her upcoming Cowboy Carter album, and there's a lot to unpack, so let's get to it. The playful album art is rife with easter eggs, including references to her expected collaborations with Dolly Parton, Willy Nelson and Linda Martell, and a reminder of the album's release date of March 29 (as if you didn't already know).
Last week Beyoncé excited fans by revealing the album cover for Cowboy Carter, complete with the Queen Bey in a red, white and blue cowboy ensemble, as she holds the American flag in one hand and her horse's reins in the other, with her long, flowing hair perfectly matching her horse's mane.
The album is expected to reference Beyoncé's Texas roots, and be a commentary on patriotism and Black cowboy culture, which is often overlooked in the country music scene.
This album art release appears to further those themes, while providing what's believed to be the entire album track list.
There are also many references to Cowboy Carter's alternate title of “Act II,” since it is the highly-anticipated second act of a Three Act project by Beyoncé that began with the groundbreaking 2022 album Renaissance, which went on to spawn a global blockbuster world tour.
An extra ‘I' connotes the Act II theme in titles such as AMERIICAN REQUIEM, BLACKBIIRD, SMOKE HOUR II, SPAGHETTII, ALLIIGATOR TEARS, II MOST WANTED, LEVII'S JEANS, RIIVERDANCE, and II HANDS II HEAVEN.
Her high-profile collaborations for Cowboy Carter are also on full display with Willy Nelson's name listed below Smoke Hour.
Meanwhile, “Dolly P” gets its own space next to “Jolene”. Jolene is one of the biggest hit songs by country music legend Dolly Parton. Whether Beyoncé's take on the classic will be a cover, a collaboration with Dolly Parton, or a separate track from whatever she sings with Dolly Parton remains to be seen, but it certainly raises expectations.
Also referenced is Linda Martell, the first breakout Black female country music star and the first to play the Grand Ole Opry, in the track entitled “THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW”.
Other song titles listed include 16 CARRIAGES, MY ROSE, PROTECTOR, TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, BODYGUARD, DAUGHTER, JUST FOR FUN, FLAMENCO, YA YA, OH LOUISIANA, DESERT EAGLE, TYRANT, SWEET HONEY BUCKIN and AMEN.
There is also a reference at the top of the poster to what may be the previously undisclosed full title of the album — a caption reads “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit”.
Another caption at the bottom of the poster reads, “Brought to you by KNTRY RADIO TEXAS”.
In all, there are 26 tracks listed for the album. If expectations weren't already soaring for Cowboy Carter, they certainly are now with all these fresh details, easter eggs and collaborations revealed. Beyoncé fans will have to hold their horses for a few more days however, as the album doesn't drop until Friday.