There is some new Beyoncé music heading our way soon, and Taylor Swift might be a part of it all.
TMZ reports the details due to a post that Bey put out that features a hint that Swift might be a part of it. It's due to her metioned “a few surprises” in the text and states some collabs are coming.
Beyoncé's Instagram message
To start with, the post she released on Tuesday essentially starts as a build-up for what's to come with her new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. It will be out on March 29.
She wrote, “Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”
The message continued with, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating our musical history.”
Is Taylor Swift going to be a “surprise”?
What really stood out was Beyoncé mentioning what's coming up on the newest album.
The Say My Name singer said, “I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every details and every sound.”
With Taylor Swift having a background in country, and now Beyoncé heading that direction with her new album, this could indicate that one of the “artists” who she “deeply” respects is the Cruel Summer singer.
Plus, Killah B, who created the beat for Texas Hold ‘Em, didn't deny that Swift may be in the mix of new music.
So, we'll see what happens when Act II: Cowboy Carter comes out later this month. Will there be a Beyoncé and Taylor Swift collab? If so, this could be the country song of the year.