Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are giving back to their home city of Houston in a major way. The Destiny's Child alums have partnered with Harris County to create a permanent housing complex in Houston’s midtown area, officials announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 31-unit housing complex will combat homelessness in the city. The Knowles-Rowland complex will cost around 8.4 million but will receive a donation of about 7.2 million from American Rescue Plan, Rice University and more the Houston Chronicle reported.

In addition to the complex, county records per PEOPLE indicate that there will also be various services offered for those who qualify for to live in the housing units.

“Case managers, peer specialists, and service specialists to mental and behavioral health assistance and transportation” will be offered to those in need.

Beyoncé launched her own nonprofit organization, BeyGOOD, in 2013 where she provides charitable options to those who need it the most. In April, she gave $2 million

to support college students and entrepreneurs through her foundation per Oprah Daily.

“I am hugely proud of the work we have done over a decade at BeyGOOD, here in the U.S. and around the world,” Beyoncé said in a statement, per the outlet. “From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi, to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service. Now as a foundation, we will continue the work of engaging partners through innovative programs to impact even more people.”

You can take a look at what the BeyGOOD foundation does here.