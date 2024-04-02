Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards presented by Stevie Wonder, Deadline reported.
After accepting the trophy on stage, the superstar said to Wonder, “I love you and I honor you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us.”
“I'm honored to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if it's anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it's always you,” she continued.
The 25-time Grammy Award winner (the most by a male solo artist) Wonder responded, “I just want to thank you for motivating the world to become a better place.”
Beyoncé the Innovator
Beyoncé also thanked him for playing the harmonica on Jolene, her version of the iconic Dolly Parton original released as part of the singer's latest album Cowboy Carter.
“Innovation starts with a dream. but then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy,” she added.
“Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you,” Beyoncé continued.
“So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions,” she stated.
She ended her speech by thanking the other innovators who paved the way by namedropping Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Wonder, Andre 3000, Tina Turner and Michael Jackson. Beyoncé also thanked her husband, Jay-Z as well as their three children.
iHeartRadio Music Awards winners
The iHeartRadio Awards also honored Taylor Swift who took home six awards including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. Cher took home the Icon Award and Green Day the Landmark Award.
SZA also won Song of the Year for Kill Bill. Jelly Roll, who was also a performer at the event, took home two best new artist trophies for pop and country.
See the complete list of winners below:
Innovator Award
Beyoncé
Icon Award
Cher
Landmark Award
Green Day
Song of the Year
Kill Bill – SZA
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Duo/Group of the Year
OneRepublic
Best Collaboration
Calm Down- Rema & Selena Gomez
Best New Artist (Pop)
Jelly Roll
Pop Song of the Year (New for 2024)
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024)
Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Country Song of the Year
Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Jelly Roll
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
All My Life- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
Ice Spice
R&B Song of the Year
Snooze – SZA
R&B Album of the Year
SOS – SZA
R&B Artist of the Year
SZA
Best New Artist (R&B)
Victoria Monét
Best African Music Artist
Burna Boy
Alternative Song of the Year
One More Time – Blink-182
Alternative Album of the Year
The Record – boygenius
Alternative Artist of the Year
Fall Out Boy
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year
Lost – Linkin Park
Rock Album of the Year
72 Seasons – Metallica
Rock Artist of the Year
Foo Fighters
Dance Song of the Year
Strangers – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year
Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Karol G
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Genesis – Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Peso Pluma
K-pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024)
Jung Kook
K-pop Song of the Year (New for 2024)
Cupid (Twin Version) – FIFTY FIFTY
K-pop Album of the Year
5 Star – Stray Kids – WINNER
Best New Artist (K-pop) (New for 2024)
NewJeans
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
BTS Army
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
Favorite On-Screen (New for 2024): *Socially Voted Category
j-hope IN THE BOX
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album (New for 2024): *Socially Voted Category
Layover – V