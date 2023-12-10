Beyoncé's Renaissance falls to 5th place in the box office with a massive fall from number one in 2nd week.

The singer is no longer at the top of the box office, as her film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé dropped to 5th place in its second week since opening.

This makes for a 77% collapse in the domestic box office, TMZ reported.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé falls drastically from top spot

The Boy and the Heron, an animated film by Hayao Miyazaki, earned the number one spot, making $12.8 million.

Hunger Games: The Balled of Songbirds and Snakes came in second, Godzilla Minus One was third, and Trolls Band Together came fourth in earnings.

As for Queen B's film, it earned only $5 million domestically. Those are some pretty low numbers, considering she hit $21 million a week before.

If you want to compare the amount earned with Taylor Swift's “Eras” concert film, it's a massive difference. Swift earned $92 million in its opening weekend. It did drop quite a bit in the second week, to $33 million. Still, there are quite a few digits in there compared to Renaissance.

The film has had favorable reviews. It's currently at 97% on the Tomatometer and has an audience score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, not bad reviews contributed to the drop in ticket sales.

With all this said, you have to imagine the movie didn't cost much to produce. It's concert footage from her Renaissance tour, packaged into a feature film. There's no animation, high-tech special effects, or actors to pay for, so even with the big drop in sales, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé can be considered a success.