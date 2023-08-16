Brett Yormark and the Big 12 made big moves in conference realignment by adding Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, and he recently addressed the rumors leading up to those moves that UConn and Gonzaga were potential additions.

“I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga,” Yormark said on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, according to Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, you know, things didn't work out only because the dream scenario unfolded for us. So those conversations are no longer. I'm a big admirer of both, those programs are fantastic for all the right reasons, but right now, you know, I'm focused on the transition of those four in right now, and also how do I leverage the fact of a 16-team league in 10 states with 90 million people in four different time zones? So that's my focus right now.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brett Yormark made it clear that Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah coming available was a dream scenario. He also said that when he was introduced there were three main goals. The first was the television deal to secure the conference's future, while the second was to manage the relationship with Oklahoma and Texas and when they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The last was realignment, which he has accomplished, and now said is done.

UConn will remain in the Big East for now, where it won a national championship in men's basketball in 2023, and will be independent in football, as the school has been since 2020. Gonzaga will remain in the West Coast Conference.