The ever-changing world of college football was stunned in 2021 when Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas announced they were leaving that conference for the Southeastern Conference.

More details emerging from the FOX & ESPN negotiations, which included an offered broadcasting rights "trade" of Texas' future games involving Ohio State/Michigan. The trade was denied. That said, multiple sources claim the discussions are "not dead."https://t.co/XRhww1WIJJ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 3, 2023

Both of those schools would like to see that change happen as soon as the 2024 college football season. However, not all parties are in agreement at this point, and the move could be delayed. The key reason for the delay could be laid at the front door of the Fox and ESPN television networks.

There are multiple factors involved in the move of the Sooners and the Longhorns. In addition to the two schools themselves, there are the remaining members of the Big 12 conference, the new schools entering the Big 12, the SEC team members and the TV networks.

The issue involves money, but cash is not the only factor. The other schools in the Big 12 obviously have some degree of resentment for two of the leading programs in the history of college football deciding to leave. While there is a feeling of “if you don’t want to be here, then get out,” that attitude is mitigated by the influx of television money that Oklahoma and Texas bring.

Nothing has been finalized at this point, and while there are points of contention, there is a chance that the issues can be overcome. “These things are difficult and complex,” says former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “There are a lot of stakeholders. There’s nothing easy about it.”

Fox has the current TV rights to the Big 12 through the 2024-25 season, and that’s a major issue when it comes to Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC. ESPN, which currently owns SEC rights would be an early beneficiary.