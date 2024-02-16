The 2024 NFL offseason could be as unpredictable as ever.

In the NFL, there’s never a shortage of storylines. It feels like as soon as the season ends, there’s always another story to tell, whether it’s about free agency in March, the combine from late February to early March, or the upcoming draft in April. That’s all a part of the 2024 NFL offseason.

That means if you’re an NFL fan, there’s still plenty to talk about — even if you’re not a fan of the Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, your team is just as much a part of the story again, with all records reset to zero and a chance to build towards the 2024 season.

This is bound to be yet another wild and crazy NFL offseason with many twists and turns to come before kickoff in September. But while we have just a little time to breathe before the real craziness begins with the combine then ending with the draft, check out these questions that will shape the 2024 NFL offseason.

1. What will the Chicago Bears do in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Let’s get the most obvious out of the way first because this one really shapes the 2024 NFL offseason in a big way. Also, notice I said the draft, not the No. 1 pick.

You have to remember that the Bears are where they are with this No. 1 pick because of last year’s blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers traded with the Bears for the first pick last year and thanks to their record this season, will be giving the Bears the No. 1 pick this season. But will Chicago keep it this year, drafting highly touted quarterback Caleb Williams? Or will they trade down once again and get more capital?

If Justin Fields isn’t in the building, this is a no-brainer for Chicago. However, as of now, he’s still part of the Bears roster, with his rookie contract coming to an end after next season. For the Bears, it would be easy to go paralysis by analysis with as many options as they have. Heck, they could even keep Fields and still draft Williams. Don’t forget, they also have the No. 9 pick in the draft as well. The Bears not only have a chance to shape their own future but also a number of other teams in the process by the moves they make during the 2024 NFL offseason.

2. Who will Joe Burrow be throwing to next season?

While Joe Burrow’s season was cut short due to a wrist injury last season, did we see the last of him and Tee Higgins and/or Tyler Boyd connecting with each other on the field? Both are unrestricted free agents this offseason and it’s likely one or both could very will be gone. Because you also have to consider that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could be offered an extension during the 2024 NFL offseason — and who knows not only what the Bengals will offer him but what he will demand, being one of the best at his position in the NFL.

At least the Bengals will have the sixth-best cap space in the league at just over $61 million, per spotrac. Now, what they do with that will be intriguing, starting with those free agent wide receivers. But also, do they go out and try to find Burrow more help up front?

3. Where will Russell Wilson cook in 2024?

Since Russell Wilson was traded over from the Seattle Seahawks, his falloff has been completely puzzling. No player of his caliber has taken such a downturn so quickly, in just a year’s time, that Wilson had than two seasons ago. Under new head coach Sean Payton, Wilson played much better in 2023 but then was somewhat mysteriously benched during the last couple of games with rumors that the Denver Broncos would be moving on from him in 2024.

Of course, that means that Denver would have to eat a lot of dead money from his contract if they decided to cut him, according to Broncos Wire. That would have many teams out there in need of a quarterback likely chomping at the bit to acquire Wilson at a fairly cheap price. Being that it’s the NFL, there’s never a shortage of teams looking for quarterback help, especially ones with Wilson’s resume. The 35-year-old could make a team on the verge an instant contender with the right accommodations around him.

4. Would the San Francisco 49ers really trade Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk more than proved his worth for the 49ers in 2023. He became one of the best wideouts in the entire league. But with his contract expiring at the end of next season, the 49ers have a big decision to make on whether they want to offer him an extension or not.

An extension means the 49ers will more than likely have to pay him somewhere around $23-25 million a season, which would be more than his current wideout teammate Deebo Samuel, who will make $20.97 million next season. It seems very unlikely that the 49ers would add a second high-salaried receiver to their roster, no matter how good he is. Aiyuk definitely will have some trade value if the 49ers decide to go that route. Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco is looking rather bleek.

5. Will the Minnesota Vikings offer a new deal to Kirk Cousins, or will he find a new team?

Russell Wilson isn’t the only quarterback of interest that could find a new home in 2024. The 2024 NFL offseason essentially started early for Cousins when he went down after tearing his Achilles tendon midseason. Cousins therefore didn’t get to fully prove to the Vikings brass how valuable he really was, even if it did seem evident in their final record.

It seems very likely that Cousins and Minnesota could come to a new deal, while they also draft a quarterback in the process so he can be groomed by the veteran. But it’s also just as likely Cousins will be playing somewhere else in 2024. He’ll be the best available free agent quarterback on the market, making someone an instant contender.