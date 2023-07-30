We're back for another prediction and pick for BIG3 Basketball and the final week of the regular season coming from the TD Garden in Boston. This next game features the Ghost Ballers (3-2) taking on the 3 Headed Monsters (1-4) in a pivotal spot for both teams. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Ghost Ballers-3 Headed Monsters prediction and pick.

The Ghost Ballers are coming into the final week off a close loss to Power. Playing one of the top teams, the Ghost Ballers were able to hang in for most of the game and keep it competitive. They've had a hard time against the better teams in the league, but have gotten the job done against struggling teams like the Monsters.

The 3 Headed Monsters are coming in off a loss to the Ball Hogs. They had their moments early on and saw a balanced scoring attack from Artur Labinowicz and Brandon Moss. Once the Ball Hogs turned up the pressure, the Monsters couldn't keep up with their scoring down low. They'll need to win this game if they want to have a mathematical chance at the playoffs.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Ghost Ballers-3 Headed Monsters Odds

Ghost Ballers: -2.5 (-128)

3 Headed Monsters: +2.5 (+104)

Over (92.5): -105

Under (92.5): -115

How to Watch Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Stream: BIG3.com, Paramount+

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET/ 12:50 p.m. PT

Why Ghost Ballers Will Win

The Ghost Ballers will be slightly undersized in this matchup, but they'll have the best player on the floor in captain Mike Taylor. He's been their leading scorer for two weeks now and will hope to have a good scoring night to close the regular season. The Ballers will need to use their athleticism and run off-ball offense to penetrate the defense of the 3 Headed Monsters. Chris Johnson is a huge body for them down low and found success in their last game – look for Mike Taylor to feed him the ball as they try to vary the offense.

To win this game, the Ghost Ballers will have to be the sharper passers and run their plays with efficiency. They have all the athletic tools to run their offense around this defense, so Mike Taylor should look to facilitate and score when necessary. They've done well against struggling teams and will be motivated to get the win and improve on their 3-3 record from a year ago.

Why 3 Headed Monsters Will Win

The 3 Headed Monsters have the slightest sliver of hope to make the playoffs, but it won't happen if they can't get this win. Their offense has struggled at times to find a consistent flow. Their defense has allowed the third most points in the league so far. Not much has been going right for them this season as players like Kevin Murphy have seen a decrease in production from a season ago. Rashard Lewis remains their biggest three-point threat, but it hasn't been falling much for him this year.

To win this game, the 3 Headed Monsters will really have to use their size and bully the Ghost Ballers around. They've had issues turning the ball over, so protecting the rock will have to be a focus for them. They've been hobbled by injuries so it'll be interesting to see what lineup they go with. Nonetheless, it's a must-win situation for them and they'll only have a shot to win if they play like it.

Final Ghost Ballers-3 Headed Monsters Prediction & Pick

The 3 Headed Monsters are all but out of the playoffs at this point and don't have much to gain from a win here. The Ghost Ballers, on the other hand, could ensure their playoff position with a win. Mike Taylor has been playing very well and it's hard to imagine which Monsters player could guard him for the whole game. The spread is close, but let's go with the Ghost Ballers to get this win and cover en route to the playoffs.

Final Ghost Ballers-3 Headed Monsters Prediction & Pick: Ghost Ballers -2.5 (-128)