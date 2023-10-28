Earlier this week, it was reported that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick earned a lucrative contract extension this past offseason, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the news getting out was very unusual. Unlike most coaches across the NFL, the details from Belichick's contracts are held private.

“Historically, nobody ever knew anything about coach's contract,” Edelman said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “There's three people in the world that do, Mr. Kraft, Jonathan Kraft and Bill. No one else knows anything, no one talks of anything … It was very weird for me to hear that because no one talks about the contract. It's the biggest mystery in sports.”

"Historically, nobody ever knew anything about coach's contract… It's the biggest mystery in sports." — @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/XscX3sonMB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 27, 2023

The news of the contract was a surprise to many, who thought Bill Belichick may be approaching the hot seat after the Pats got off to a 1-5 start. This stretch included a three-game losing streak in which Belichick suffered the worst two losses of his coaching career in back-to-back weeks versus the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. New England got their second win of the season last week versus the Buffalo Bills, but they're still only 2-5. This is far below the typical Belichick standard.

While the contract indicates that Belichick's job would be pretty secure, it's hard to tell since the details of his extension are so unknown, including the amount and length. Whether the Patriots make a change and move on from Bill, or the coach who is widely considered one of the greatest in NFL history goes out on his own terms, has yet to be seen.