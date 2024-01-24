The New York Giants must decide how to progress at the quarterback position.

The New York Giants completed another losing season on January 7 with a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Coach Brian Daboll and the Giants, it was another opportunity to show what might have been had the team been healthy and on the same page all year long. For Giants fans, it was another bittersweet memory, tossed on a heap that have been accumulating since the franchise's last Super Bowl win in 2012.

Recently, Giants receiver Darius Slayton stuck up for Giants QB Daniel Jones. The Giants fired several key coaches.

Now that the offseason is underway for the Giants, Coach Daboll's team is working on addressing its biggest needs for the offseason.

Number one is, of course, the status of Jones, and whether the Giants need an upgrade at quarterback or not.

Quarterback is the Giants' Biggest Offseason Need

The former Duke Blue Devil Jones had over 900 yards passing last season. That would be a solid number, if he were a running back.

Jones once again struggled with injuries and turnovers as he threw for two touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

That's not enough to get it done in a competitive NFC East that also includes the Eagles and Cowboys.

Can Jones Lead the Giants to the Super Bowl?

As the Baltimore Ravens have shown these playoffs and Jones showed previously, a running quarterback can succeed at a high level in the National Football League, when he's surrounded by a talented supporting cast.

The Giants' defense and running games will have to be at their absolute peak for Daboll's team to make it to the playoffs next season if Jones is to start at quarterback. The ingredients are there for the recipe to come together nicely.

That being said, Jones' lack of accurate, downfield passing game skills put a lot of pressure on the Giants' roster.

Jones did have over 3,200 passing yards the previous season with 15 touchdowns against five interceptions. While watching Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor in command of the Giants' offense, he was able to see a different perspective on how he could potentially improve his skills this offseason.

That gives Jones a strong chance to become an even better quarterback next season, if he's fully healed.

Will Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor Ever Start Again?

DeVito's play, and the excitement of seeing his instant celebrity agent Sean Stellato on the sideline, helped the Giants to become one of the hottest teams in the National Football League for a short period of time.

DeVito's production and winning ways fizzled out late in the year, giving way to NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor.

This offseason, the Giants will have to decide if either quarterback is worth keeping.

Considering the positive things the Giants saw out of both players, the odds are good that we will see both Taylor and DeVito back in the Big Apple.

Neither guy is likely to lead the Giants to the playoffs like Jones did, but both can be serviceable backups going forward and both are fan favorites on a Giants' roster that could use as many of them as they can get in today's day and age.

The Giants vastly underperformed in 2023-2024 and the quarterback position was a big reason why.

This coming fall could bring better fortunes, if the Giants make the right moves in the draft and free agency.