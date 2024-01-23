Darius Slayton went to bat for Daniel Jones on X.

The New York Giants went through a tumultuous 2023 season after winning their first playoff game in 11 years last season. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 9 and backups Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito weren’t enough to get the Giants over the hump and into playoff contention.

Taylor and DeVito did combine for five wins, but they couldn’t replicate the nine-win season Jones and the Giants achieved in 2022. It needs to be said, however, that Jones went 1-5 as a starter during the 2023 season. He averaged 151 passing yards per game and threw two touchdown passes to six interceptions, finishing the season with a 70.5 passer rating.

Jones has not exactly been a star during his Giants career. He has yet to throw for more than 3,205 yards in a single season and his 1.03 passing touchdowns per game for his career isn’t inspiring.

Jones has a similar timeline in the league with Patrick Mahomes, who was a full-time starter for the first time in 2018, a year before Jones was drafted and started 12 games for the Giants. That led to one begrudged fan comparing Mahomes and Jones, the former of which is attempting to win his third Super Bowl in his sixth season while the expectations are much lower for Jones.

Year 6 Patrick Mahomes: 6th straight AFCCG, possible 3rd super bowl in 6 years, 2 MVPs, already a first ballot hall of famer Year 6 Daniel Jones: Hopefully he can throw for more than 15 touchdowns and 3000 yards, praying he breaks out finally, needs 21 all-pros to be a top 20 QB — Jay 🍀 (@SmokedByHyatt) January 22, 2024

Jones was quickly defended by Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton who claimed the comparison with Mahomes was unfair.

“Mahomes has played wit HOF WR & TE and has had one HC in his 6 years and had the luxury of sitting and learning for a year and he took over a playoff team that won 10 games the year he sat. Comparing the 2 situations is laughable 😂,” Slayton said on X (formerly Twitter).

Is Jones secure with Giants?

Though he did defend Jones, that wasn’t necessarily a ringing endorsement from Slayton for the Giants QB. Maybe he doesn’t need it, but Jones could maybe use all the confidence he can get as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Slayton – who was drafted the same year as Jones in 2019 – led the Giants in receiving yards in four of his five seasons so far. It wouldn’t hurt if Jones' top receiver said he has faith in Jones and wants him under center in 2024.

Perhaps that doesn’t matter and the contract speaks for itself. Daniel Jones and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal in March making him one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL. He didn’t deliver on that label in year one of the deal, but year two could bring better fortunes if he's back to full health.

The Giants have another top-10 pick in the draft and said after signing Jones to his extension that they won’t hesitate to take a quarterback in the draft. Whether that's in the first round or not remains to be seen, but Jones could have a little competition over the next few years if the Giants find a prospect they like.

Darius Slayton is entering the final year of his contract and might be having a tryout season for himself if other teams are interested. If the Giants struggle again next season, it's not far-fetched to think Slayton will leave in free agency.