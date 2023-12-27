Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams reveals thought on interim coach Antonio Pierce after win over Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce continues to make a compelling case that he should be hired as the Raiders' next coach. The Raiders have won two consecutive games over their division opponents, starting with a dominant 63-21 thrashing of the Los Angeles Chargers followed by a 20-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders are now 4-3 since Pierce took over for former coach Josh McDaniels. Aside from putting up a winning record, Pierce has his players believing in him in a way that they didn't with McDaniels. This includes All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who explains how Pierce has left a ‘lasting impression' on him.

“I don't know if the team's like ‘oh let's go and ball out for AP to get the job.' That's not really the thought process of the guys,” Adams said. “It's more about playing as hard as you can for the man himself, and then those things work themselves out. It definitely gives him a better shot. I’m definitely rooting for him. I love the guy, I love what he's brought, his mentality, his passion for the game is undeniable. You can see it everyday. His evolution as far as even speaking to the team, the head c0ach-ness of the deal is something you've got to learn, come into your own … he’s done a great job of that. Ever since he spoke to us when we had our deal before Josh left, he left a lasting impression on everyone, definitely me,” via Vegas Sports Today.

Pierce can solidify his case over the Raiders final two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. If Pierce wins one or both of these games, it would be hard to see them passing on Pierce as their next head coach.