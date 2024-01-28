What are the Texans' offseason needs in 2024?

Following a commendable 2023 NFL campaign where they clinched a 10-7 record and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Houston Texans find themselves with unfinished business. They also have a pressing need to bolster their team in the upcoming offseason. We delve into the primary areas of concern for the Texans as they navigate through free agency, the draft, and potential trade targets to fortify their roster.

The Texans' 2023 Season Recap

The Texans experienced a remarkable turnaround in the 2023 NFL season. From a mere three wins the previous year, they surged to an impressive 10 victories, secured a division title, and marked their first playoff appearance since 2019. A decisive victory in the Wild Card round also established Houston as a legitimate force in the AFC.

This resurgence positions the Texans as contenders within the AFC South and potentially for the league title in the upcoming seasons. Of course, propelling them will be the coaching prowess of DeMeco Ryans and the standout performance of rising star CJ Stroud.

Free Agency Outlook

As the Texans reflect on their playoff exit following a 34-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round, attention shifts to the offseason and the crucial decisions ahead.

GM Nick Caserio and Ryans succeeded in revitalizing the franchise in 2023. However, the impending free agency market poses challenges. Key contributors such as running back Devin Singletary, right tackle Charlie Heck, and receiver Noah Brown, among others, are preparing to explore their options.

Despite the potential roster upheaval, Houston maintains a promising cap situation. The Texans boast $74.1 million in available space. This financial flexibility positions the Texans to retain core players. That's in addition to the presence of a franchise quarterback in Stroud on a rookie deal. As such, the Texans can pursue additional talent through free agency and the draft.

Maintaining offensive continuity around Stroud emerges as a key priority. Players like Brown, tight end Dalton Schultz, and emerging star Singletary likely topping the retention list. That said, their defense does have more room for improvement.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Houston Texans must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Biggest Need: Defensive Improvements

A critical area for the Texans to address in the upcoming offseason lies in enhancing their defensive capabilities. Sure, Jonathan Greenard showcases promise. However, securing a high-caliber counterpart like Will Anderson on the opposite end of the field could significantly bolster their defensive prowess. This aligns with the defensive strategies employed by Ryans during his tenure in San Francisco. Furthermore, reinforcing the interior defensive positions remains paramount. This is especially true considering Derek Stingley Jr's injury setbacks and the team's potential need for additional cornerbacks.

Houston's defense struggled notably in 2023. They ranked 30th in yards allowed per pass attempt. Therefore, augmenting the pass rush and fortifying the secondary emerge as primary objectives. Retaining key players such as Greenard and cornerback Steven Nelson assumes heightened importance. Their departures would exacerbate existing defensive deficiencies.

One prospective target also worth considering is Minnesota's Danielle Hunter. Despite approaching 30 years old, Hunter remains a formidable edge defender. He amassed a career-high 15.5 sacks in the previous season. His addition could anchor a formidable pass-rushing unit. That could elevate the Texans' defensive capabilities to among the league's best.

Honorable Mention: Wide Receiver

Yes, the Texans have witnessed offensive improvements with their current receiving corps. That said, further enhancing the wide receiver arsenal could amplify offensive efficiency. Players such as Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Josh Reynolds, and Michael Pittman Jr present intriguing options to complement existing talents like Dell and Nico Collins. In the event of Schultz's departure, alternatives like Hunter Henry and Harrison Bryant might merit consideration to bolster the offensive weaponry.

Honorable Mention: Running Back

Moreover, addressing the running back position remains pertinent for the Texans. Despite Singletary's contributions, Houston's rushing offense ranked unfavorably in key metrics. Singletary could spearhead a running back-by-committee approach. This is particularly true if supplemented through the draft. However, the team might explore alternative options if they pursue a definitive workhorse back to elevate their ground game.

The Texans obviously need to upgrade at RB whether that is through the draft or FA One of the more underrated options is Zach Moss. The last 2 seasons Moss has ran for 4.8 and 4.3 YPC while also being a very solid option out of the backfield.pic.twitter.com/ZL2SIyigQ5 — Jacob (@Stroud4ROTY) January 26, 2024

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans face a pivotal offseason characterized by strategic decisions aimed at fortifying their roster across multiple fronts. The team seeks to address critical gaps in pass rush and secondary strength with defensive enhancements at the forefront. They also need to ensure the stability of their offensive arsenal. As they navigate free agency, the draft, and potential trade opportunities, the Texans aim to build upon the successes of the 2023 season. Of course, they will continue to be propelled by Ryans and the emergence of key talents like Stroud. With careful planning and strategic acquisitions, Houston endeavors to position itself as a formidable contender within the AFC South and beyond. A good offseason could set the stage for a promising trajectory in the campaigns ahead.