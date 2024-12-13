Wishing a significant other a happy birthday online has become a staple of our daily social media feeds, but rarely has it been done in as intimate a way as Josie Canseco did for Johnny Manziel recently. Josie Canseco — daughter of the legendary MLB bash brother Jose Canseco — wished her boyfriend Johnny Manziel a happy birthday message from the bath, as Manziel scrubbed her hair while they were both in their birthday suits.

This created quite a bit of viral debate and drama the past week on the internet concerning whether or not this sort of post was scandalous or adorbs, but the biggest reveal of the video actually had nothing to do with the amount of skin shown.

After processing all of the novel information flying fast and furious in this video — Wait, Jose Canseco has a daughter? And he named her Josie? And she's a model and social influencer? And she's dating former NFL bad boy Johnny Manziel?! — what the internet actually responded to in this video starts to come into focus.

Johnny Manziel undoubtedly had to be told at least a few times throughout his short-lived NFL career that there's no ‘i' in ‘team', so let's take away the ‘i' from his girlfriend's name for a bit to think back on the legacy of her dad, Jose Canseco.

Because Jose Canseco was an exceptionally talented professional athlete with a huge following and a slew of personal problems off the field. Sound familiar? It should, because that basically also describes Johnny Manziel to a tee.

How Jose Canseco and Johnny Manziel are alike

Let's dive a little deeper on the analogy.

Jose Canseco was one of the greatest hitters in MLB history, though his legacy was diminished by admitted steroid use and off-field domestic issues and arrests.

Manziel was one of the greatest college football players of all time for Texas A&M, but substance abuse problems derailed his pro career, while there was plenty of well-documented drama in his personal life as well.

Both men have spent their post-pro careers in the tabloids, writing tell-all books and/or hosting podcasts expounding on their “bad boy” days.

You get the idea. The internet's embrace of this story may have had less to do with the “scandal” of an adult couple sharing a bath together on a special occasion than with the realization that Johnny Manziel basically is present day Jose Canseco. History repeats itself.

As for why Josie Canseco wants to date someone like her dad, I'll leave that for a therapist to figure out, but bottom line, her recent relationship drama with Johnny Manziel isn't actually all that shocking as it appears on first glance.