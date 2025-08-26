10 years after getting married, NBA free agent guard Russell Westbrook has renewed his vows with his wife, Nina Westbrook, in Italy.

TMZ shared photos of the Westbrooks in Italy. A decade after getting married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in August 2015, they were on vacation overseas. They were seen getting emotional while renewing their vows on a boat.

According to the report, their close friends and family were present. Russell and Nina Westbrook were dressed for the occasion, donning wedding dress-like white outfits. They were also surrounded by flowers for the ceremony.

Russell and Nina Westbrook's marriage

The Westbrooks got married 10 years ago in August 2015. Their relationship started in college, and they have not looked back since. They have three children together.

Nina runs several mental health workshops under the brand name Bene. Additionally, she created the Relationship Chronicles podcast.

Westbrook is currently a free agent ahead of his 18th season in the NBA. He last played for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points per game, the most since the 2022-23 season. He signed with the Nuggets during the 2024 offseason.

Before that, he was traded to the Utah Jazz before being waived. After playing the first 11 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook has played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

He was picked with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Thunder, who were the Seattle SuperSonics at the time before their rebrand. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and has been named All-Star Game MVP twice (in 2015 and 2016).

Additionally, Westbrook was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2009. Westbrook has been named to nine All-NBA teams (two First Team, five Second Team, and two Third Team).

In 2017, Westbrook was named NBA MVP. He had a stellar season, playing in 80 games. Westbrook averaged a triple-double (in points, rebounds, and assists) for the second time in his career while averaging 31.6 points per game. He would do that again the following year, but was not named NBA MVP.