The new look and hairstyle of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum have gone viral, and he attended Bradley Beal's wedding sporting it.

He reposted a post by Beal, his wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, and The Game on his Instagram Stories. In the ninth slide, Tatum can be seen donning his new braids.

Did not have Jayson Tatum with braids chillin with The Game on the bingo card that’s for certain. pic.twitter.com/jkx3FkozO8 — Brett (@brettrid3r) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

It appears Tatum had a good time at the event. He was seen hanging out with The Game at the wedding. Other NBA stars, such as Kevin Durant, were there as well.

Jayson Tatum's new look and hairstyle

Recently, Tatum debuted a new hairstyle. One of his teammates, Jaylen Brown, called it “crazy.” He claimed Tatum is “just doing anything now.”

We will have to see if Tatum keeps it heading into the 2025-26 regular season. Tatum is recovering from his recent non-contract Achilles tear. The injury occurred during the Celtics' series against the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

While he had surgery shortly after the injury happened, there is no guarantee Tatum will come back in 2025. Hopefully, he is back on the court sooner rather than later.

Over the last few years, Tatum has emerged as one of the NBA's top stars. During the 2022-23 season, Tatum averaged a career-high 30.1 points per game. He has averaged 26.9 and 26.8 points per game in the following two seasons.

Since 2020, Tatum. has been named to every NBA All-Star Game. He was also named All-NBA First Team from 2022-25. Tatum led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2024, helping them win the series.

Tatum was drafted by the Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He previously played college basketball at Duke from 2016 to 2017. He has also participated in a couple of Olympic Games as part of the United States' team.