In the midst of a breakout performance against the Commanders, Giants WR Darius Slayton was ruled out for the game with an arm injury.

The New York Giants entered Week 11 looking to knock off an NFC East rival in the Washington Commanders. Darius Slayton was doing his part in helping the Giants achieve that goal.

That was until Slayton suffered an arm injury in the second quarter. The wide receiver has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Before leaving the game, Slayton caught four passes for a team-high 82 yards and a touchdown. His score was a 40-yard bomb from Tommy DeVito, shortly before the receiver left the game with an injury. New York held a 14-9 lead at halftime and scored early in the fourth quarter to take a 21-12 lead.

While he only played two quarters, Slayton already set his season-high in receiving yards. It marked the third time this season Slayton had four receptions while the touchdown was the first of the year. Slayton was carrying New York's passing offense prior to his injury.

That passing offense could certainly use some help after Daniel Jones season-ending injury. However, DeVito has stepped up against the Commanders, throwing for over 240 yards and three touchdowns. Still, he won't have Slayton to finish out the game with.

New York will hope Darius Slayton can make a quick return from his arm injury. While the team is just 2-8, Slayton is one of the team's best receivers. Whoever is at quarterback for the Giants will be looking Slayton's way. That is of course, if the wide receiver is on the field.