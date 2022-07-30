Bijan Robinson headlines 3 early Texas football 2023 NFL Draft prospects with first-round potential

To call Steve Sarkisian’s first season at Texas a disappointment would be an understatement. The Texas Longhorns finished with an embarrassing 5-7 record, including a 3-6 mark in conference play, and missed a bowl game. For a blue blood like Texas football, a season under .500 is unacceptable.

Texas’ disappointing season continued in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Longhorns had no players selected in the entire draft for the first time since 2014.

Texas needs a bounce-back season before its move to the SEC in 2025. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they look from last year with the addition of quarterback Quinn Ewers. 247Sports ranked the Ohio State transfer as the best player in the 2021 recruiting class, and he should provide a much-needed boost to the Longhorns.

With an outstanding 2022 recruiting class, Texas hopes to bounce back and assert itself as a true national title contender. Unlike last season, the Longhorns have clear NFL talent on their roster in 2022. Some players even have the potential to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texas Football 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

3. Isaiah Neyor

A newcomer to the Longhorns, Neyor shined last season at Wyoming. The Fort Worth native racked up 848 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 19.95 yards per reception. He led the Mountain West in both touchdowns and average yards per catch.

Neyor decided to play closer to home, and Texas will certainly benefit from his addition. Xavier Worthy had a great season for the Longhorns with 981 yards and 12 touchdowns but no other receiver surpassed 400 yards. Neyor and Worthy will combine to form a great receiver duo that any defense will have to prepare for.

The competition at Texas will be much tougher than at Wyoming. If Neyor proves he can put up the same totals at the top level of college football, he has a chance to go early in next year’s draft.

2. DeMarvion Overshown

Prior to last season, many scouts saw Overshown as a surefire first-round pick. His combination of size and athleticism, plus a solid 2020 season, led to him being a future first-rounder in the eyes of many.

Unfortunately for Overshown, he struggled throughout the 2021 season. He led the team with 74 total tackles, but also missed tackles regularly. He also struggled to break through offensive lines behind a weak pass rush, finishing with just two sacks on the season.

With his draft stock falling, Overshown decided to return to Texas for a fifth season in 2022. He has much better talent around him this year and could rise up draft boards once again. If he bounces back, he has a shot of going late in the first round in April.

1. Bijan Robinson

If there was one bright spot for Texas last season, it was Robinson. The now-junior was a workhorse for the Longhorns with 195 carries for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a first-team all-Big 12 selection for his performance.

Robinson enters the 2022 season with considerable hype around him. Big 12 media members voted him the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the conference. Many outlets, including Sporting News and Athlon Sports, also named him to their preseason all-American teams.

Widely considered the best running back in the country, Robinson is likely to go in the first round in April. Running back is a risky position to spend a first-round pick on, and many teams view it as a luxury. However, Robinson will prove he’s worth it with another productive season in 2022.