FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez delves into the somber realities of the former New England Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez. The series examines Hernandez's tragic journey from NFL star to convicted killer, exploring themes like mental health, CTE, and his struggles with identity and abuse. While the show tackles dark topics, it also features surprising moments of levity, particularly in its fifth episode, titled “The Man.” The episode captures the juxtaposition of humor amidst the heaviness of Hernandez's story, giving viewers a glimpse of the personalities that surrounded him during his time with the Patriots. One standout scene features Norbert Leo Butz portraying Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick cranking up Bon Jovi’s classic anthem “It’s My Life” before heading to practice, per Decider.

Expand Tweet

This unexpected moment caught the attention of viewers and provided comic relief in a series that often leans into darkness. During an interview, Josh Riviera, who plays Hernandez, described the scene as “very, very helpful” and emphasized how it offered a lighthearted break from the show's more serious themes.

The interaction between Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski, played by Laith Wallschleger, also adds humor to the narrative. As Hernandez arrives at Gillette Stadium, the chemistry between the characters shines through, with Gronkowski bringing a playful energy. “Dude, it was so funny,” Riviera recalled, highlighting how Wallschleger’s comedic timing made the scene even more enjoyable. According to Riviera, Wallschleger would deliver multiple takes with humorous lines, including quips about Tom Brady’s smile, making the atmosphere on set lively.

A Touch of Humor in a Heavy Narrative

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez generally maintains a serious tone, but these lighter moments help balance the heavy subject matter. The comedic beats serve as a reminder that even in dark times, humor can emerge, particularly in a sports environment filled with larger-than-life personalities. Butz's portrayal of Belichick is especially noteworthy, as he embraced the silliness of the moment with enthusiasm. “I don’t know if Bill Belichick rocked out solo to Jon Bon Jovi, but it feels right,” Butz remarked, acknowledging the whimsical nature of the scene.

The unexpected combination of a serious storyline with comedic elements resonates with viewers, showcasing the complexities of Hernandez's life while providing a break from the relentless tension. This balance enhances the storytelling, allowing audiences to connect with the characters on a deeper level. As the series unfolds, fans appreciate these comedic moments, which serve as both a relief and a nod to the real-life dynamics within the Patriots organization.

As the show continues, viewers anticipate more interactions filled with humor amid the ongoing exploration of Hernandez’s tragic life. While the series addresses profound themes, it also reminds audiences of the lighter aspects of sports culture, making the story of Aaron Hernandez more relatable and multifaceted.