New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick is coming off a historical coaching run. The Patriots parted ways with their leader of 24 years after the 2023-24 season. Belichick stayed in the market and expressed interest in other opportunities, such as the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching vacancy. After missing out on a team position, Belichick has reportedly moved to join “Inside the NFL”.

Bill Belichick will join the Inside the NFL commentating crew when the show starts back up on August 30, the NFL posted on X. Belichick plans to work alongside Ryan Clark, Chris Long, and Chad Johnson during the show's Friday night segments.

Belichick's move to join the crew is fitting given his extensive experience. The former Patriots coach has endless knowledge to share with viewers and should be a great addition.

Belichick led New England to nine Super Bowls in 23 seasons before parting ways with the franchise. However, his last year with the team did not go as planned. The Patriots went on a cold streak that stretched into December, and as a result, the team parted ways with their longtime head coach. Nevertheless, Belichick fondly reflected on his time with the team.

“I'll always be a Patriot,” Bill Belichick said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “I'll look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we're going to move on and I look forward, excited for the future.”

Moreover, team owner Robert Kraft wished Belichick well amid his departure.

“It'll be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on a sideline, but I'll always wish him continued success other than when he's playing our beloved Patriots,” Kraft said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Patriots brace for new era

Bill Belichick can still analyze the Patriots from afar in his new Inside the NFL gig while his former team ushers in a new era.

During the offseason, Robert Kraft acknowledged that the adjustment in coaching would be a big factor in the team's progression.

“I think we 20 have new coaches. Just to be able to integrate them into the system. I think Jerod has terrific people skills. And I think Eliot and Matt (Groh) have really good knowledge of our product and what has to be done,” Kraft added.

New England has not made the most exciting player moves during the NFL free agency period. However, Kraft stressed that he would rather the team build carefully and decisively than through flashy acquisitions.

“I've told [the coaches], ‘Look, I don't want to do splashy things just to get attention and get good headlines one day.' I want us to do things that are substantive for the short-term and long-term,” Kraft emphasized.

The Patriots executive mentioned the importance of drafting as well. The team selected Drake Maye with their fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Maye and the team's other additions to help them maintain long-term success.

New England finished the 2023-24 season with a 4-13 record and failed to make the postseason for the third consecutive season. Thus, they will be sure to come out with a competitive fire in 2024-25.