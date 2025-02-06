The 2024 college football season ended with Ohio State winning the first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes head coach, Ryan Day, was rewarded with a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation because of the victory. Coaching college football has never been more complex than it is now, but there has also never been more opportunity to become a national champion.

The transfer portal and NIL deals have completely altered the college football landscape, as have recent conference realignments and the aforementioned changes to the College Football Playoff format. The highest-paid college football coaches are paid so handsomely for a reason. Being the leader of young men, having an impact in recruiting and building rosters, and having an advanced understanding of the X's and O's are all vital for the best coaches. With that said, here are the highest-paid coaches now that Ryan Day has a new deal that will compensate him through 2031.

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia – $13.28 million

For most of the 21st century, it was Nick Saban's Alabama program that was considered the top team in the nation. Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are the new NCAA powerhouse these days, though. Ironically, Smart's roots come from his time as Alabama's defensive coordinator, so the coach certainly knows how to win. Smart's team won the national title in back-to-back seasons (2021-22), and his team most recently won the SEC (for the third time during his Georgia tenure).

Smart's teams are known for producing NFL talent, especially on the defensive side of the football. Georgia has a 5-2 record in the College Football Playoff under Smart. The coach signed a 10-year, $130 million extension in May of 2024.

2. Ryan Day, Ohio State – $12.5 million

At times during the 2024 season, fans and media wondered if Ohio State would consider firing Ryan Day. Despite success against most of the nation, his team lost to Michigan yet again. Those concerns quickly went away when his team went on to win the College Football Playoff.

Now, Day is the second highest-paid college football coach in the nation. Day agreed to an extension that pays him $12.5 million annually for seven more years, so fans will see plenty more high-flying offenses with elite passing games and star-studded rosters for the years to come. On top of his coaching brilliance, Day is arguably the top recruiter in the nation these days.

3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson – $11.13 million

Dabo Swinney's Clemson teams haven't been as dominant in recent years, but he still won two national titles in 2016 and 2018. Multiple championships puts him in elite territory with the greatest coaches of all time. Just as impressive, Swinney has nine conference titles to his name with Clemson.

Swinney has been with the program since 2003 as a receivers coach, and he was named the head coach back in 2009 (2008 as interim head coach). He will be with Clemson for a lot longer, too, as the coach signed a 10-year, $115 million deal in 2022.

4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas – $10.6 million

Texas is one of the richest college football programs in the nation. A lot of the money they earn goes to paying their coach, Steve Sarkisian. The coach makes $10.6 million a year with $100,000 increases in pay each season. Sarkisian is in the process of turning Texas back into a powerhouse program. Fans are excited to see what his quarterback, Arch Manning, can do for the Longhorns next season.

Sarkisian is another coach with ties to Alabama. He served as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019-20 before hiring on at Texas.

5. Lincoln Riley, USC – $10.04 million

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC on a deal reported to be $110 million over 10 years. Riley is a quarterback whisperer who has coached signal-callers such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and Jalen Hurts, the former three of whom were among the best Heisman Trophy winners this century.

In addition to the huge contract, USC had to pay Oklahoma $4.5 million to buy out his last deal. The Trojans have 11 losses over the last two seasons, so Riley will need to get his program back on track in order to live up to being one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.

6. Mike Norvell, Florida State – $10 million

Mike Norvell signed an eight-year contract extension that pays him $10 million per season in 2024. Unfortunately, Florida State might be regretting that decision. During his first year under the new deal, Florida State went 2-10 in what was their worst season since 1974. Considering he is locked down for seven more years, Florida State desperately needs the football team to get back on track.

7. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama – $10 million

Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time, so succeeding him as the coach at Alabama was going to be no easy task for Kalen DeBoer. The former Washington coach took over for the Crimson Tide last season under the comfort of an eight-year deal that pays him $10 million per season. The contract increases in value each year, and he'll make $11.75 million by the final year of the deal.

Alabama was still solid in DeBoer's first year, but they did take a noticeable step back in the first year without Saban. Expectations are sky-high when you coach at Alabama, especially when you are one of the highest-paid college football coaches in the nation.

8. Bill Belichick, UNC – $10 million

Bill Belichick coaching college football isn't something that most football fans could have seen coming. The long-time NFL coach is, of course, most known for being the head coach of the New England Patriots while they were the greatest dynasty in NFL history. He took last year off and is now in the college ranks for UNC.

Belichick is a football mastermind, but a lot of people have questioned how his style will translate to the college game. He is seemingly enjoying his time with the Tar Heels, though, even getting more involved in recruiting than anybody was expecting. It took a five-year deal paying Belichick $10 million per season to pluck him out of temporary retirement. Belichick is already 72 years old, so only the first three years of his contract are guaranteed.

9. Brian Kelly, LSU – $9.98 million

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU on a 10-year contract that pays him nearly $10 million per season. His former team made it to the College Football Playoff national championship game this year, but expectations are still high for Kelly at LSU.

10. Mark Stoops, Kentucky – $9.01 million

Mark Stoops is the least-known name among the highest-paid college football coaches. The head coach at Kentucky has been in Lexington for 12 years now, and he helped turn the university into more than just a basketball school when he led the Wildcats to eight straight bowl games.

Stoops deal pays him $9.01 million per season through 2031. The recent contract extension that Marcus Freeman signed ahead of the national championship game will reportedly pay him around $9 million per year as well, but exact details are unknown. It is possible Freeman's deal is greater than Stoops' contract, though.