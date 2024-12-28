North Carolina football is set for the Fenway Bowl against UConn on Saturday, but it looks like the program's new head coach won't be in attendance. Bill Belichick is respectfully keeping the 2024-25 Tar Heels at arm's length until they conclude their season.

“I think it's been really exciting,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham told ESPN, per Pete Thamel. “People are excited about the future. We've talked about how college sports is really changing. The idea of having Bill and someone with his background in professional sports is something that we're all excited about. This is where we're headed, and it's good to be an early adopter.”

In North Carolina's final game before Belichick officially takes over at the helm, the program can't help but feel excitement and motivation to head into the offseason with a victory. There's no shortage of either, as the legendary coach has already made a powerful impression.

Bill Belichick's won't officially start until after North Carolina football's bowl game

There's no one who understands postseason distractions like Belichick, and it appears that he's not about to become one for North Carolina football.

“He's totally dialed into building the roster,” Cunningham said. “He didn't want to go to practice or be a distraction to the kids or the coaches for the bowl game.”

He added: “It's been great. He and Mike Lombardi have locked themselves in a room and really spent all the time since he's been announced, building the roster for this spring and next year.”

The Tar Heels are set to battle the Huskies at 11 AM ET from Fenway Park. UNC will look to win its first bowl game since the Military Bowl in 2019. The Tar Heels finished the regular season with a 6-6 record under Mack Brown, and 3-5 in the ACC. Freddie Kitchens will lead North Carolina on Saturday, before Belichick takes over in 2025.