Happy Founders’ Day to the men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated! Celebrating 111 years of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. Since 1914, the men of Phi Beta Sigma have been dedicated to serving their communities. In honor of Founders Day, here are five notable men of Phi Beta Sigma.

Bill Clinton

Did you know that Bill Clinton is the only U.S. president in history that is a part of a Black Greek Letter organization? William “Bill” Clinton served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

Clinton's long career in politics began during his time at George Washington University. He won the title of class president in 1964 and 1965. From 1964 to 1967, he served as an intern and clerk in the office of former Arkansas Senator J. William Fulbright. Clinton graduated from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown in 1968. He then won a Rhodes Scholarship to University College, Oxford, in England but eventually returned to the United States to attend Yale Law School. He graduated from Yale with his J.D. degree in 1973. It was also at Yale that he met his future wife and the current Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Not long after graduating from Yale, Clinton became the 40th Governor of Arkansas in 1979 and served in the position until 1981. He was elected as governor for a second time in 1982 and served in the position for 10 years. Clinton is one of the most popular U.S. presidents in history, serving two consecutive terms from 1993 to 2001.

After leaving the White House in 2001, Clinton took part in several activities, including starting the William J. Clinton Foundation to help take on issues of global importance such as HIV/AIDS. He also supported his wife, Hillary Clinton, in both her runs for president in 2008 and 2016.

Clinton has a long list of accolades, including several honorary degrees, a recipient of the Medal of Freedom, and a Grammy Award.

Bill Clinton became an honorary member of Phi Beta Sigma in 2009.

Malik Yoba

Actor Malik Yoba is best known for his role as NYPD Detective J.C. Williams on the hit Fox drama New York Undercover. Yoba has been acting for over 30 years.

His breakout role on New York Undercover jumpstarted his career. He and costar Michael DeLorenzo made history as the show was the first American police drama to have two people of color in the lead roles. His work on New York Undercover earned Yoba three consecutive NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Yoba has starred in several television shows and films, including Cool Runnings, Arrested Development, Girlfriends, Empire, and Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married franchise.

In addition to being an actor, Yoba is the founder of Yoba Development, a company dedicated to providing young people of color with access to the real estate industry.

Malik Yoba became an honorary member of Phi Beta Sigma in 2009.

Hines Ward

Hines Ward is a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward is often named as one of the best wide receivers of the 2000s and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

While in high school, Ward excelled in both football and baseball. He was a two-time Clayton County Offensive Player of the Year. In 1994, he was selected by the Florida Marlins in the 1994 MLB Draft but decided to attend college instead.

Ward played as a wide receiver for the University of Georgia Bulldogs from 1994 to 1997. After college he entered the 1998 NFL Draft. He was recognized as one of the top five receivers in that draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts expressed interest in Ward, but he was selected in the third round of the draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ward played his entire professional career with the Steelers until his retirement in 2011. While with the Steelers, he won two Super Bowls and was voted Super Bowl MVP during Super Bowl XL. At the end of his career, he had at least 1,000 career receptions.

After leaving the NFL, Ward began coaching in 2017. He has worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Florida Atlantic Owls, San Antonio Brahmas, and most recently was named the next wide receivers coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Hines Ward was initiated into the Zeta Nu chapter of Phi Beta Sigma during his time at the University of Georgia.

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood is a well-known and well-respected actor. His career spans over four decades.

Underwood attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh. He made his acting debut in the 1985 film Krush Groove. That same year he had a small role on The Cosby Show that landed him a role on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live as Bobby Blue.

Underwood has starred in several television shows and movies, including L.A. Law, Murder in Mississippi, Set It Off, Madea’s Family Reunion, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and the Netflix miniseries When They See Us.

In addition to being an actor, Underwood gives back to several charitable organizations, including the Los Angeles chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and YouthAIDS. Underwood has numerous awards, including six NAACP Image Awards, two Audie Awards, and one Grammy Award.

Blair Underwood is an honorary member of Phi Beta Sigma.

Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith is a former NFL running back who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. After retiring in 2004, Smith still holds the record for the league’s all-time leading rusher.

The Pensacola native began playing football at age eight. While in high school, Smith excelled in both football and track and field. USA Today and Parade named him as high school player of the year in 1986. Two years after he graduated, the Florida High School Athletic Association named Smith as the high school’s “Player of the Century.” Despite his superb athletic abilities, many colleges believed that he was too small and too slow to play college football, but he eventually received an offer from the University of Florida.

He played for the Gators for three seasons (1987-1989). During his collegiate career, Smith broke several records and received several accolades, including National Freshman of the Year, unanimous first-team All-American, and was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.

Smith decided to enter the 1990 NFL Draft his senior year. He later returned to the university to complete his degree in 1996. The Dallas Cowboys selected Smith in the first round. He played with the Cowboys for 13 out of his 15 seasons in the NFL. He later joined the Arizona Cardinals for his last two seasons. During his professional career, Smith rushed for 18,355 yards, holds the record for career rushing touchdowns, was named Super Bowl MVP, and was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall and the College Football Hall of Fame.

After retiring in 2004, Smith worked as a studio analyst for several NFL television shows, including NFL Total Access.

Emmitt Smith joined the Zeta Kappa chapter of Phi Beta Sigma during his time at the University of Florida.