During a casual chat with Amelia Dimoldenberg for an Oscars Nominees ‘Pre-Luncheon’ Luncheon, Billie Eilish shared a revealing insight into a past relationship, per the NYPost. The Grammy-winning artist disclosed that a dream involving actor Christian Bale played a pivotal role in her decision to end things with her then-boyfriend.
The conversation took a light-hearted turn when Dimoldenberg asked Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell about the inspiration behind their 2016 hit song “Ocean Eyes,” suggesting it might have been influenced by actor Cillian Murphy. Humorously, they entertained the idea before Eilish diverted the topic to express her admiration for Bale, particularly citing his role as Batman in 2008's The Dark Knight.
Amidst the banter, Eilish dropped a bombshell, admitting, “A couple of years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time.” Her revelation stunned Dimoldenberg and elicited laughter from O’Connell.
Clarifying her statement, Eilish emphasized the impact of the dream on her decision-making, jokingly mimicking the moment of awakening and enlightenment. Although Eilish didn’t specify the identity of her former partner, reports linked her with Jesse Rutherford, lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, until their reported breakup last year.
Previously, Billie Eilish had a thing with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, but their relationship ended amidst cheating rumors. Notably, both Rutherford and Vorce share a significant age gap with Eilish, leading to public scrutiny during their respective romances. Despite the lighthearted nature of the conversation, Eilish’s candid admission offers a glimpse into her personal life and the influence of unexpected experiences on her relationships.
The singer's openness about her romantic journey adds another layer to her public persona, highlighting the complexities of navigating love and self-discovery in the spotlight.