The 2024 Oscars will be blessed by a Billie Eilish performance. In a tweet shared by The Academy, Eilish will perform her award-winning song ‘What Was I Made For?' from the movie “Barbie.” The song received a nomination for the best original song category at the upcoming Oscars ceremony.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie.' LIVE at the Oscars.
Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9Wo70dJgJn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2024
She will perform alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote the song.
The 2024 Oscars performance by Billie Eilish will be part of a lineup of artists that will grace the stage. This includes Ryan Gosling, scheduled to sing ‘I'm Just Ken,' another nominated track from the same film.
Eilish and O'Connell will come to the Oscars fresh from their wins at the Golden Globes and the Grammys for the Barbie song. Previously, Eilish performed it live at the Grammys and not only received critical acclaim. But also served as a beacon of creative expression for the artist during a challenging period.
In her Grammy acceptance speech, Eilish expressed profound gratitude. She acknowledged the transformative power of music in her life.
Moreover, Eilish took a moment to recognize the director of “Barbie,” Greta Gerwig, whom she credited for the movie's excellence. While “Barbie” earned a nomination for best picture, Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach received a nod for best adapted screenplay, though Gerwig herself is not among the nominees for best director.
The Academy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.