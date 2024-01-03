Billie Eilish revealed that one of her first downloaded songs on her MP3 player was a Katy Perry classic.

“I Kissed a Girl”

During a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, Eilish discussed her first blue MP3 player. She then revealed that one of her first songs downloaded was “I Kissed a Girl” by Perry.

However, her first attempt at purchasing a song was “Sail” by AWOLNATION. The first artist's album she listened to in full was Green Day. American Idiot was a formative album for Eilish and her entire family.

“I Kissed a Girl” was the lead single from Perry's 2008 album, One of the Boys. This was also her debut single that really put her on the map. Katy Perry has since released several hits including “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” and “Roar” across her six albums. She has also headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Billie Eilish has been rapidly on the rise over the past few years. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was a big winner at the Grammys. It won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, also received two Grammy nominations.

Even before her studio albums, Eilish released several singles including “Ocean Eyes.” This year, she wrote and recorded “What Was I Made For?” for Greta Gerwig's hit Barbie film. The film itself made over $1.4 billion at the box office, meaning plenty have heard her song. She is also up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for it and could get an Oscar nomination. She previously won an Oscar for the titular track of No Time to Die.