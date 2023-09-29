Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning sensation known for her groundbreaking music and unique sense of style, has delighted fans with the announcement of her latest venture – a new fragrance named “Eilish No. 3.” This exciting news has the beauty and music worlds buzzing with anticipation.

The young artist took to social media to share the news with her millions of followers. In a teaser post, Billie Eilish revealed the elegant bottle design and shared her enthusiasm for the project by captioning the post with “aaaaaaaaaaaand introducing Eilish No. 3 !! ;)) my first limited edition fragrance & the last in this collection!!🍒🍒out this november💋💋💋💋💋💋💋.”

“Eilish No. 3” marks her third fragrance release, following the successful launch of “Eilish No. 1” and “Eilish No. 2.” Each fragrance has been uniquely crafted to reflect different facets of Billie's personality and creativity. The first edition of this fragrance features the singer's pose in gold as reference to the cover-art to her hit-song “Happier Than Ever.” The song was known for being two songs in one where she sports blonde hair in a old-Hollywood inspired manner while the other half of the song, she reveals a darker, grittier side to the song where she sports black hair. The song's themes became the inspiration to the fragrances as well as their appearance.

If you add it all up, the red bottle could be a sneak peak into the upcoming album that Billie Eilish has been teasing us with so much. With “Eilish No. 3” on the horizon, fans of Billie Eilish can look forward to experiencing a fragrance that encapsulates her essence and creativity. It's another exciting chapter in the young artist's remarkable career, and it's bound to be as unique and captivating as everything she does.