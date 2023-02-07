While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the Super Bowl in 2023, the front office should be very active in the offseason.

The problem is that the Bills are set to start the offseason at approximately $16 million over the salary cap. To make matters worse, they have 20 unrestricted free agents in 2023. That includes Pro Bowlers Roger Saffold and Jordan Poyer plus multiple key starters and backups.

Because of that, Buffalo might need to reevaluate its roster in order to bring those free agents back. An option is to waive some players to clear some cap space for the re-signings. Due to how things are, even some Pro Bowlers are not safe this offseason.

With that being said, here is one player from the Buffalo Bills who could be a surprise roster cut during the 2023 offseason.

Bills surprise roster cut: C Mitch Morse

While the Bills’ offense impressed with six Pro Bowlers, there are some areas that need to improve moving forward. Most notably, Buffalo underutilized the running game in the 2022 season. The team averaged 5.2 yards per carry, the second-best mark in the league. However, it only had 430 attempts, placing it only No. 15.

In the playoffs against the Bengals, the Bills had only 64 yards on the ground. Additionally, Cincinnati recorded eight quarterback hits and one sack, limiting Josh Allen’s performance.

A solution to this problem could be improving the offensive line. By doing it so, not only Buffalo would need to sign new players but it might have to cut some veterans.

One player who could end up being a surprise roster cut is Mitch Morse. Despite earning his first Pro Bowl selection, he was just the 24th-ranked center in the league, allowing three sacks in the regular season.

Notably, the team had its best running performance when Morse was out due to a concussion. Buffalo had 254 yards and 8.2 yards per carry in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears. It is also worth noting that this was his sixth concussion diagnosis since entering the league in 2015.

While Morse has been on the team since 2019 and signed an extension a year ago, he could be one of the sacrifices the front office would make to open the room for their important re-signings. He is on an expiring deal worth $11.3 million in the 2023 season. This would make him the seventh-highest-paid center in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Morse, he has the highest potential cap savings on the team. If the Bills decide to waive him, they would save $6.3 million. Buffalo could use this money to bring key players back or even go after free agents that can help make a big push for a Super Bowl appearance.

Also, the Bills could address the center position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some of the top prospects are Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson and TCU’s Steve Avila. Both may be available as late as the third round. Another road the Bills could explore is converting another offensive lineman to the center position.

Even though Morse’s experience is important for the Bills, saving $6.3 million by waiving him could be more impactful down the line. Because of that, despite his first Pro Bowl appearance, the Buffalo Bills could end up cutting Mitch Morse in the 2023 offseason.