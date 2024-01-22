Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce appeared to make reference to his relationship with Taylor Swift after scoring against Buffalo.

On Sunday evening, star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, with a spot against the Baltimore Ravens in next week's AFC Championship Game on the line. It's been a bit of a struggle for Kelce this season, as the future Hall of Famer hasn't put up his usually mind-numbing statistics; however, the Chiefs cruised last week against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, setting the stage for the matchup with the Bills.

Kelce didn't waste much time in making his presence known against Buffalo. With the Chiefs trailing by a score of 10-6 early on in the second quarter, Kelce found a seam in the Bills' defense and then caught a pass from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes for one of the easiest touchdowns of the season.

After he scored, Kelce then turned to the stands and made a heart gesture, presumably looking in the direction of pop star Taylor Swift, who was in attendance for the game in Buffalo and has been romantically linked to Kelce in recent months. Swift has made a habit of showing up at Chiefs' games, many times wearing Kelce gear, throughout this season ever since the romance rumors started up around the same time the season got underway.

Travis Kelce Touchdown!!! with the heart hands celebration to Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/qUzzpyQJbA — Ziggler (@Ziggier_) January 22, 2024

The Chiefs and Bills will now finish competing for the right to play for a spot in the Super Bowl, which will take place in Las Vegas.