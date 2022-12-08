By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Buffalo Bills continue to ride high after winning their last three assignments in succession. As such, they’ve held on to the top spot in the entire AFC, just nosing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Bills hope they can win their fourth in a row as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will mean the Bills remain as the AFC’s top seed as we keep closing in on the playoffs. Here are our Bills Week 14 predictions as they take on the Jets.

At 9-3, the Bills recaptured top place in the AFC East last week and will now try to get some payback against the Jets, which beat them back in Week 9. Buffalo enters with a couple of extra days of rest after easily beating the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. Rookie running back James Cook had a season-high 20 touches and 105 total yards in that game, while Josh Allen went without an interception for the second time since Week 6.

Both clubs have a lot riding on this game. In addition to attempting to win the AFC East and the top seed in the league, the Bills do not want to lose the head-to-head tiebreaker versus the Jets. Meanwhile, the Jets are aware that making the playoffs won’t be easy, and a win over Buffalo on the road would go a long way.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Bills in their Week 14 game against the Jets.

4. Jordan Poyer gets a pick

Current Jets QB Mike White has done his share in the last two weeks since taking over as the starter. While White wasn’t as productive last week as he was in Week 12, he still passed for 369 yards and had a strong second-half performance. He has a chance to throw for 300 yards for the third week in a row in a game where the Jets will likely play from behind. His promotion to quarterback has undoubtedly given the Jets the best chance of winning, but the Bills look to have a strong enough defense to make life tough for White here.

One guy who can lead Buffalo’s defense is safety Jordan Poyer. He had five tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed in their win over the Patriots last Thursday. Poyer also currently leads the Bills with four interceptions, which is good enough for a fourth-place tie in the entire league.

He has continued to play every down for Buffalo this season, and he currently has 41 tackles with eight passes defensed. We wouldn’t be shocked if he picks Mike White in this matchup and if he leads the Bills’ secondary in really messing up the Jets’ passing game.

3. Stefon Diggs gets a TD

Wide receiver standout Stefon Diggs caught seven of nine receptions for 92 yards and a score in Week 13. He led the Bills in catches, receiving yards, and targets. Diggs also caught one of Josh Allen’s two eight-yard touchdown passes in the first half.

The excellent veteran wideout has now had at least seven catches in three of the past four games. He has also scored in three straight games heading into Week 14. In his last game against the Jets, Diggs had 93 yards on five catches with no touchdowns. We expect him to do much better here. He should finish with 100+ yards and one touchdown.

2. Josh Allen records a 300-yard game

In the Bills’ Week 13 win over the Patriots, star QB Josh Allen completed 22-of-33 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 20 yards and fumbled once.

Despite taking two sacks and six hits, Allen put up a decent effort against a defense that has allowed an NFL-low 130.2 passing yards per home game. One of those did result in a late-second-quarter fumble by Allen, but New England was unable to capitalize. Otherwise, Allen had his second straight two-touchdown game. He had eight-yard scoring passes to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the second quarter.

One thing to consider, though, is Allen’s vulnerability to turnovers. That has been one of his lone flaws throughout his career. Allen, in fact, has a career-high 1.25 turnovers per game this season. He did not throw an interception against the Patriots last week, but he did lose a fumble late in the first half. He also had a TD-to-INT ratio of 0:2 against the Jets in Week 9. That was his only game this season without a passing touchdown.

Allen’s ability to play mistake-free football, particularly in the red zone, will determine whether the Bills avoid a regular-season sweep against the Jets. We expect him to have a solid game here, with 300 total yards and two touchdowns.

1. Bills pull out an escape act against the Jets

Of course, Buffalo remains one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They boast the league’s third-ranked red zone defense, which the Jets struggled with last week against the Vikings. Nonetheless, New York’s defense should keep this one closer than the spread.

Having said that, it’s just so difficult to imagine the Jets winning their second straight game against the Bills. That will only happen if Allen commits two or more turnovers, but that is extremely improbable. Mike White and the offense will score in the red zone, keeping them competitive throughout. However, the Bills have a ton of momentum and too many weapons. Lightning won’t strike twice, and the Bills should pull out a tight win here.