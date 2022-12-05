By Mike Johrendt · 10 min read

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers all wound up on the losing side of things. The NFL regular season is quickly drawing to a close, so each and every week gets more and more important.

Previous NFL Power Rankings: Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8

Now, see which teams were able to draw closer to securing that coveted postseason berth in these Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

Another week, another win for the Philadelphia Eagles, this time in convincing fashion over the Tennessee Titans. With A.J. Brown able to exact revenge over his former team via two TDs, the Eagles showed yet again why they are clearly the best team in the NFL at this point in time.

2. Buffalo Bills (+1)

Their TNF victory over the New England Patriots helped earn the Bills their first divisional win of the year, a much-needed addition for a team that now sits atop the AFC. With Josh Allen looking to have mostly overcome his earlier arm/elbow injury, the Bills are looking as dangerous as ever.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

A hard-fought loss to the Cincinnati Bengals should not really penalize the Chiefs in these Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, but they look to have a few things to clean up before the playoffs. The Bengals became the first team to have defeated Mahomes three times in his career, and they may end up facing the Bengals once more this season.

4. Dallas Cowboys (No change)

A sound, easy victory for the Dallas Cowboys over the Colts on Sunday Night Football — and for the second Dallas game in a row, the Salvation Army red kettle was involved in a TD celebration. The offense was running on all cylinders, the defense scored a touchdown and harassed Matt Ryan all night, and the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ran all over the Indy defense.

5. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

Their Week 13 win over the Jets means that a win next week over the Detroit Lions makes the Vikings the NFC North divisional champions this season. Clinching the playoffs this early would be impressive, putting Kevin O’Connell firmly in the Coach of the Year race.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

An impressive win at home over the Chiefs was exactly the jolt that the Bengals needed moving forward, and their path to not only winning the AFC North but earning a top-two AFC seed continues to get clearer and clearer.

7. San Franciso 49ers (+1)

A key victory over the Dolphins came at a price for the San Francisco 49ers, as they will now need to turn to Brock Purdy as their starting QB moving forward. With Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot and being out for the rest of the season, this team will need to lean on its rushing and defensive capabilities if they want to make a deep run.

8. Miami Dolphins (-3)

The Dolphins suffered a scare of their own with QB Tua Tagovailoa suffering an ankle injury late in the loss. While his postgame comments made it seem like there are no real concerns, this type of loss to a playoff-caliber team can help Mike McDaniel learn more about what needs to improve.

9. Seattle Seahawks (+4)

A struggle to get a consistent offensive attack going did result in a win for the Seattle Seahawks over the Los Angeles Rams, in a game that Geno Smith played through while sick. A solid 367-yard, 3-TD game from Smith helped Seattle earn their seventh win, keeping them in the race for the NFC West crown and resulting in a jump back into the top 10 of the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

10. New York Jets (-1)

Mike White does not look like the type of backup QB that will be giving the job back to the starter anytime soon, as his 369-yard day almost helped will the Jets to a win on the road. They still have a solid chance to make the playoffs as it currently stands, as long as White continues to excel as the team’s starter.

11. Tennessee Titans (-1)

A disastrous blowout at the hands of the Eagles exposed the Titans as a team that has benefited from a struggling division around them. Having Derrick Henry held to 30 rushing yards on only 11 carries speaks to how the game script really hurt what the Titans hoped to do, and how they will have a tough time digging themselves out from a heavy deficit.

12. Baltimore Ravens (+2)

Losing Lamar Jackson is a big-time problem for the Baltimore Ravens, especially if his knee injury becomes an issue that lingers into the postseason. While Tyler Huntley is a perfect fill-in option for the Baltimore offense, it may be tough to keep the Ravens ranked in the top 15 for the NFL power rankings moving forward.

13. New York Giants (-1)

A tie among divisional foes is one thing, but for it to happen between NFC East foes just feels right, somehow. The New York Giants came up short in a scoreless overtime period, as Graham Gano’s long field goal attempt came up short, a perfect ending to their Week 13 matchup.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

A surprising loss to the suddenly streaking Las Vegas Raiders puts a major hole in the Chargers’ case for making the postseason, even if they currently sit at 6-6. Justin Herbert and the offense struggled to put together consistent scoring drives, an element that will have to change if they want to improve their postseason odds.

15. Washington Commanders (No change)

A tie against one of their foes for the postseason certainly is better than a loss, so the Washington Commanders will take it. Taylor Heinicke led this offense again and had a pretty decent game, and his connection with Terry McLaurin (8/105/1) was on display early and often, hopefully a sign for things to come.

16. New England Patriots (No change)

Their TNF loss puts the New England Patriots in a tough spot at 6-6. Needing to put together a strong finish to their season, Mac Jones and the Patriots are going to be fighting an uphill battle if they want to earn a spot in the postseason.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No change)

Facing the New Orleans Saints in a divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are easily the weakest divisional leader at this point in the season. This team goes as Tom Brady does, and with his regression so far this year, it will be tough to expect much from them in the playoffs.

18. Detroit Lions (+2)

It’s safe to say that while the Detroit Lions are not playoff-bound this season, they certainly are a feel-good team. Dan Campbell has been the perfect solution as head coach for this team, and earning their fifth win over the Jacksonville Jaguars is a sign of good things to come for the end of the season.

19. Arizona Cardinals (No change)

A late-season bye comes at a pivotal time for the Arizona Cardinals, as they face an uphill battle from their 4-8 record. Currently holding a 1% chance to make the playoffs, those odds only increase to 20% if they win out, so the chances of them earning a postseason berth are quite low.

20. Green Bay Packers (+4)

A win hurt them more than helped them, but the Green Bay Packers have now won eight consecutive games against the Chicago Bears, helping keep Matt LaFleur undefeated against their rival. Aaron Rodgers struggled yet again to put together a solid performance, but two more TDs from rookie Christian Watson helped the Packers overcome an early deficit.

21. Atlanta Falcons (No change)

Their low-scoring loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers led head coach Arthur Smith to be non-committal to who will be starting at QB for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. Whether Marcus Mariota continues to lead or if rookie Desmond Ridder gets a chance, this team should be playing for a draft pick instead of trying to make some noise for the divisional title.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6)

Another week, another turnover-free performance from rookie Kenny Pickett, his fourth consecutive clean sheet. Pittsburgh’s Week 13 win over the Falcons was an impressive victory for a team trying to keep Mike Tomlin’s active streak of never having a losing season, which may be hard to avoid this season.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (+3)

Their surprising win over the Chargers earned the Raiders their fifth win of the year, finally giving Josh McDaniels something to hang his hat on. On the outside looking in, the Raiders will need quite a few things to go their way if they want to make the playoffs.

24. Cleveland Browns (+3)

In Deshaun Watson’s first game with the Cleveland Browns, he looked quite bad. But when you face the Houston Texans, even a bad performance usually results in a victory. Likely not pulling this team into the playoffs, Cleveland is going to be one of the more hard-to-project struggling teams for the rest of the season.

25. Carolina Panthers (-3)

Sam Darnold may very well be the best QB on the roster for the Carolina Panthers, and that is saying a lot. Their Week 13 bye has come and gone and coming out of it, their 9% chance of making the playoffs is going to be a tough hill to overcome, which they likely will not.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (-8)

Jacksonville’s hapless 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions really pales in comparison to their Week 12 upset win over the Ravens. Outshined in all major offensive categories, this is probably the more accurate side of the Jaguars instead of how they looked last week. At least Trevor Lawrence seemed to avoid a major injury after things looked ugly Sunday.

27. New Orleans Saints (+2)

Some of the most heated divisional matchups happen when the Buccaneers and Saints face off, so their primetime matchup on Monday night should be fun to watch. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will have their hands full with the Tampa defense, but they will both need to have big performances if the Saints want to win.

28. Indianapolis Colts (-5)

Even with their fast start and competitive first half, the Indianapolis Colts were unable to hang with the Cowboys, eventually getting steamrolled. Jeff Saturday may have some trust within the roster, but this roster has a lot of holes in it. The Colts free-fall in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, and that may only be the start of what’s to come.

29. Chicago Bears (-4)

A disappointing home loss to the Packers makes the Chicago Bears 0-for-8 in their last eight matchups with Green Bay. A solid showing from Justin Fields helped alleviate any long-term concerns from his recent injury, and this team is heading in the right direction, but they have officially been eliminated from the playoffs.

30. Los Angeles Rams (No change)

They put up a fight, but the Rams were unable to hold on against the Seahawks — even with Cam Akers’ best efforts. Finally resembling the running back they hoped he would be, Akers rushed for two scores and handled 18 total touches, hopefully showing that he does want to remain in LA.

31. Denver Broncos (No change)

Even with the Ravens losing Lamar Jackson and failing to get much going on offense, the Denver Broncos were unable to even put up 10 points in their loss. Russell Wilson continues to look bad, and this season likely will result in plenty of staff changes this offseason.

32. Houston Texans (No change)

The team that likely will not leave the basement on this Week 14 NFL Power Rankings list, the Houston Texans continue to disappoint. Hosting the Browns and Deshaun Watson for the first time since the trade, there was nothing to really be all that excited about in this game — or for the rest of the year.