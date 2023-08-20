Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott didn't hold back when asked about the performance of his starters in an ugly 27-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2023 NFL Preseason matchup.

McDermott was disappointed in his team's execution, as he told Jay Skruski of BuffaloNews.com.

“They outcoached us, they outplayed us,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “They wanted it more than we did. That was evident from the way that they played. … This is something we have to get an education from.”

McDermott, who has been the head coach of the Buffalo Bills for the last six seasons, seemed to be most disappointed in all the penalties his team committed. The Bills were middle of the road in penalties last season, ranking 17th in the league, but the second preseason game against the Steelers was full of mistakes. The Bills were penalized 13 times for 93 yards in the preseason loss.

“I think on the offensive side of the ball, just lack of detail,” McDermott told BuffaloNews.com. “Some post-snap penalties — those are going to happen — but you can't have the pre-snap ones. So, a lot to learn from. We'll get in there, we'll figure it out. It felt good to be back out there playing against another team. That's a good team right there. They were hungry. They wanted it today, but a lot to learn from. I'm glad we're going through this now as opposed to during the season. But yeah, we've got to be ready to go in all phases.”

The Bills got out to a rocky start against the Steelers, getting down 14-0 nothing against a tough Pittsburgh defense that forced Buffalo's starting offense to punt in three straight possessions.

The Bills are 62-35 under Sean McDermott over the last six seasons and look poised for a Super Bowl run after finishing last year with a 13-3 record.

Buffalo will close out the 2023 NFL Preseason with a game against the Chicago Bears on August 26th.