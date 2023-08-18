The Buffalo Bills are causing quite a stir in the 2023 NFL preseason. Some players are really standing out and impressing everyone. As they get ready for the upcoming season, the stocks of four players, namely Matt Barkley, O'Cyrus Torrence, James Cook, and Dorian Williams, are rising. Coaches, fans, and experts are all taking notice. This article will dig into their awesome performances and talk about what's in store for the Bills in the 2023 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

During the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills did an awesome job with a record of 13-3. They beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round before succumbing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Still, they were really good on both ends of the field. Star quarterback Josh Allen led the team's powerful offense to be the third-highest-scoring team in 2022. Their defense was super strong, too. They were No. 4 overall in terms of the fewest points allowed per game. They certainly didn't let other teams score easily. That said, the Bills feel they are a Super Bowl-caliber squad. We agree. That's why we expect them to do even better in the 2023 NFL season.

Now, let's check out the four Buffalo Bills players who are shining the most in the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Matt Barkley

Veteran QB Matt Barkley didn't even play in the first part of the Bills' first preseason game. Despite that, when he did get the chance to play, he showed that he knows the team's strategy really well. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Barkley was like a skilled surgeon. He made precise throws and helped the team score. He threw the ball 15 times and almost all of them went where they were supposed to. He even made two awesome touchdown passes. Of course, it's important to remember that some of the players he was playing against won't even be in the final Colts' team. Still, we can't ignore how good he was.

In addition, head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that Matt Barkley is competing with Kyle Allen for the second quarterback position. We think Barkley may now have a bit of an edge.

Matt Barkley connects with Tyrell Shavers for the TD! 📱: Stream #INDvsBUF on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXevVURpic.twitter.com/Fh3LbAp6bK — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023

2. O'Cyrus Torrence

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

2023 second-round draft pick O'Cyrus Torrence got to start as the right guard against the Colts. Even though he didn't play for a long time, he did really well. He was great at run-blocking and also did a good job protecting the quarterback when they were throwing the ball. The way he played against the Colts' strong defense could help the Bills decide who will play with Spencer Brown when the season starts. Take note that Torrence had some ups and downs in practice before. That said, now he's on the rise because of how well he played against the Colts.

3. James Cook

James Cook didn't play for a long time in their preseason game. However, he made the most of his limited snaps. With just four carries, he ran for 20 yards, and he even scored a touchdown. He was quick and knew where to go to get through the defense.

Again, Cook has been really good in the preseason. He's really fast, can change directions quickly, and is hard to catch. Cook is good at running with the ball and also at catching it when thrown to him. He can also break tackles and keep moving even when opponents try to stop him. Some are doubting his potency as Buffalo's RB1, but based on what we saw, he looks to be alright.

4. Dorian Williams

Rookie linebacker Dorian Williams had a fantastic game right from the start against the Colts. He made seven tackles in total, and what's even more awesome is that six of those tackles were all by himself. Williams is getting a lot of attention because of how he's been playing in the preseason. We wouldn't be shocked if he permanently locks up his spot on the final roster. Heck, he may even push Leonard Floyd to look over his shoulder.

What's Next for the Team?

The Buffalo Bills are feeling pretty good as they get closer to the 2023 NFL season. They did so well last year, and they've made some new players join the team who are really good, too. The way Matt Barkley, O'Cyrus Torrence, James Cook, and Dorian Williams have been playing in the preseason shows that the team has a lot of talent and depth. Their offense is really strong, and their defense is tough as well. Right now, everyone's thinking that the Bills can go really far in the playoffs and even compete for the Super Bowl. The coaches are working hard to help the players get even better. The Bills and their fanbase are looking forward to the 2023 NFL season with a lot of hope and excitement.

Looking Ahead

Barkley, Torrence, Cook, and Williams are showing everyone how great they are, and the coaches, fans, and experts are all impressed. These players are talented and have a lot of potential, and that's making their stock go up a lot. As the Bills start thinking about the 2023 NFL season, they're feeling really positive and hopeful. With such a strong team and high expectations, the Bills are getting ready to improve a lot and play really well. The great performances of these players in the preseason are setting the stage for a really exciting future for the Buffalo Bills.