The Buffalo Bills find themselves asking the same question that they have been asking themselves over the past few offseasons; what do we have to do to make it to the Super Bowl? After another disappointing postseason campaign in 2022, it’s back to the drawing board for the Bills as they attempt to find answers.

For much of the regular season, the Bills looked like one of the top Super Bowl contenders across the league. But they flamed out of the playoffs in the AFC Divisional Round against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was an extremely disappointing result given all they had accomplished throughout the regular season. Now, the Bills will have to find a way to improve themselves for the 2023 season.

One avenue they can take to fix some of their holes is through free agency. The Bills will likely be more focused on retaining their crop of free agent players, but there are some external players who could come in and help them improve for the 2023 season and beyond. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at a top-tier free agent who could come in and immediately fill arguably Buffalo’s biggest need.

Free agent who can fill Bills biggest need: Miles Sanders

For the most part, many folks can agree that Buffalo’s biggest need is actually on their offensive line. But given their salary cap situation, it seems far more likely that they will be looking to draft an o-lineman rather than sign one to a big money deal in free agency. They could, however, make a push for the top running back set to hit the market now in Miles Sanders.

Sanders just became a much hotter commodity after he sat back and watched other top running back free agents in Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard get franchise-tagged. Sanders may not command a deal in which he averages $10 million per year like those guys, but for a running back, he should earn a pretty nice deal.

Sanders is entering free agency at the perfect time, as he just played a big role in helping the Philadelphia Eagles make a run all the way to Super Bowl 57. Sanders put together easily the best season of his career in 2022 (259 CAR, 1269 YDS, 11 TD) and earned his first Pro Bowl selection as a result of his strong play.

Buffalo’s running back room hasn’t exactly been bad, but Devin Singletary, who is technically their top guy, is set for free agency, and there’s a decent chance he doesn’t end up returning this offseason. The Bills have James Cook as an up-and-coming running back, but it’s feeling like they need a solid top-tier running back who they can turn to when their passing game goes through struggles.

There had been concerns about Sanders’ reliability entering the 2022 campaign, but he ended up proving that he has what it takes to be the top option on the ground for an offense. Playing him in an RPO style offense is perfect, because while he isn’t a huge threat in the passing game, you can’t immediately assume he’s getting the ball every time he’s on the field. The Eagles used this to help Jalen Hurts have a breakout campaign, and the Bills aren’t shy in showing they love to use Josh Allen as a runner.

Sanders won’t be cheap, but this is an area the Bills have had a strange approach with recently. Their three-headed running back room of Singletary, Cook, and Nyheim Hines wasn’t bad, but none of these guys could get a long enough leash as the main guy to truly make the impact they should have made. A reliable, go-to running back who can generate consistent yardage on the ground is a huge need.

There’s nothing to show that Sanders isn’t that guy. Handing a running back a big contract is always a scary proposition, but the Bills are built to win now, and Sanders seems like a safe bet to produce. He’s only going to be 26 years old by the time the 2023 season starts, and 2022 was the first season where he eclipsed 200 total carries on the ground, so it’s not as if his legs are going to get burnt out.

There are more cost-efficient ways to address the running back room for the Bills, but they need to build a winner, and now. The time for playoff struggles is over. There’s a clear gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC right now, and unless they go all in with moves like this, they won’t close that gap. That’s why adding Sanders is a move that the Bills must make in free agency this offseason.