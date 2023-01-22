Taking the field in a critical rematch of Week 17, the Buffalo Bills were delt another scary blow when Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White, the team’s starting safety and cornerback, respectively, ended up connecting on a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent both players to the locker room in order to be evaluated for head injuries.

Covering Tee Higgins on a post pass down the field that wasn’t even particularly catchable, White and Poyer collided head-on right around the endzone at the top of the fourth quarter. While White would eventually return to the game, Poyer has not as of the time of publication and may have to watch what could be his final game in a Bills uniform from the locker room of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Buffalo may look to fill his shows with a less expensive option like Damar Hamlin – should he fully recover from his cardiac arrest in time for camp – or a 2023 draftee.

Originally selected out of Oregon State in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Poyer has become one of the best safeties in the NFL over his six-year tenure with the Bills, forming an elite tandem with fellow free agent signee Micah Hyde. If that play ultimately does go down as Poyer’s final snap with the Bills, it will be a disappointing conclusion to a star-making run for a defensive back who went from a mid-level free agent signee to one of the best safeties in the NFL.