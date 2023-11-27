Jason Kelce and DeVonta Smith absolutely loved the late-game heroics from Jalen Hurts that got the Eagles the win over the Bills.

Jalen Hurts has now led his squad to two late-game winning drives against tough opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. This prompted both Jason Kelce and DeVonta Smith to give a lot of flowers to the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback's insane clutch gene, via Zach Berman of PHLY.

“There are not too many guys that I've played with who are more clutch down the stretch. Especially last year, two-minute situations, game on the line — the Super Bowl. He's been so good in crucial situations when things have to happen. That's a trait not to take lightly. You look at most of the best players, that's a trait they have to have. It's a big reason why we won the last three weeks,” was the declaration that Jason Kelce made after the Eagles triumphed over the Bills.

Jalen Hurts not only won the game for them but also put up huge numbers. He had 200 passing yards while completing 18 out of 31 passes. The Eagles quarterback threw the ball for three touchdowns to scorch the Bills. His running game was also immaculate as he notched two trips to the end zone with 80 rushing yards and 14 carries.

This may have come as an awakening for many Eagles fans but DeVonta Smith is used to it, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“I’d seen it all. I expect it at this point,” was how the Eagle's weapon reacted to Hurts' heroics dating back to Alabama.

Will they continue this hot streak en route to a Super Bowl win?