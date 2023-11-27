Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had one thing on his mind when he saw the ball spiraling toward him.

On Sunday afternoon, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an NFL-best mark of 10-1 with a thrilling home overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles found themselves playing from behind for most of this contest, trailing heading into the fourth quarter and eventually needing overtime to bring it home, but Hurts was able to do just that with a touchdown run in the extra frame to give Philadelphia the victory.

Still, arguably the highlight of the day was not that run but rather a Jalen Hurts pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus over multiple defenders in the back of the end zone during the fourth quarter, allowing Philadelphia to immediately cash in on what had been an interception from Bills quarterback Josh Allen just a few plays prior.

After the game, Zaccheaus got hilariously blunt about what he was thinking as he saw the ball spiraling through the air toward him.

“Catch that s***,” said Zaccheaus, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Although it wasn't necessarily their prettiest performance of the year, Sunday's game was further proof, as if any was needed, that when it matters most, Jalen Hurts and his teammates come up with big plays more often than not. The Eagles are now firmly in the driver's seat for a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs, and they will look to pick up their 11th win of the season next week when they play host to the San Francisco 49ers.