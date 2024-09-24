The Buffalo Bills are playing like a team possessed. Through three weeks, they lead the NFL in points scored (112) and point differential (+64). A big reason for that has been the masterful play of their quarterback Josh Allen. The 28-year-old was on top of his game during Monday Night Football, passing for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-10 blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Aaron Rodgers, speaking of Allen and the Bills' performance during the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, was effusive in his praise.

“My good buddy Josh (Allen), who is playing at an MVP level. I told him every year he comes to my flag football event, I told him he’s going to win MVP in this league. He’s that talented. He’s an incredible player, but if you watched him last night. Number one, he slid a couple of times, which was smart. Number two, it’s just like with Jayden (Daniels). Winning football is playing from the pocket. And then when it breaks down, every now and then, you’ve got to make a few plays outside, off-schedule. And Josh has been a master at that for the last few years.

“It’s honestly what I want to be able to do myself, and I know I’m 40, but there’s going to be a couple plays every single game where you’re going to have to make some plays off schedule.”

https://x.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1838640114601251255

The game against Jacksonville was already in the bag by halftime as the Bills held a 34-3 lead. Allen's passing numbers on the season are something to behold. He's 54-of-72 passing (75% completion percentage) with 634 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also added 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This is the year for the Bills, Josh Allen

For many, this was supposed to be the make-or-break year for the Buffalo Bills. That was the offseason narrative. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis were gone. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were gone. Sean McDermott might be on the hot heat if they start slow.

We're only three games into the season, and it's hard to remember why anyone doubted this team in the first place. There are plenty of difficult contests upcoming, though. In Week 4, the Ravens host the Bills during Sunday Night Football. That contest is followed by two more road matchups against the Texans and Jets. Kansas City, San Francisco and Detroit are on the schedule in late November and into December.

The season closes with three straight contests against AFC East opponents (Patriots 2X, Jets), who will look to play spoiler if the Bills are trying to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. Individual accolades like an MVP for Josh Allen may well be deserved by the end of the year, but this is a team that desperately needs to get over the hump and at least make it to the Super Bowl.