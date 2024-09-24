The Buffalo Bills took care of business in Week 3, crushing the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 on Monday Night Football. And early on in the contest, especially, they did it mostly without rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman. After the game, head coach Sean McDermott explained why.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said they sat rookie WR Keon Coleman in the first quarter due to an issue of being on time,” Joe Buscaglia, The Athletic's Bills beat reporter tweeted after the game.

While the Bills head coach didn't get into details, Syracuse.com beat reporter Matt Parrino clarified that Coleman's timeliness issues weren't from gameday, reporting that “Coleman’s benching wasn’t an issue of being late today.”

Despite his issues with time management, Coleman did perform well when he finally got in the game. He only had one reception for 24 yards, but that catch went for his first NFL touchdown. The personable wide receiver celebrated in true Keon Coleman fashion, throwing the ball, dancing, and then seeming to quickly realize that he just threw his first-ever NFL TD ball and running after it to rescue the ball.

That score made the game 20-3, and gave the Bills a lead the Jaguars would never come close to as the rest of the Week 3 game played out.

Keon Coleman and the 2024 rookie WR class

After his one-catch, one-touchdown performance in the Bills Week 3 win over the Jaguars, Keon Coleman now has five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown through three games. While those numbers are excellent for a first-year pass-catcher, there are rookie WRs balling out all over the NFL right now, especially in Week 3.

The first WR off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinal's Marvin Harrison Jr., has 10 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers has 23 grabs for 271 yards and three touchdowns while Rome Odunze has nine for 156 and a score.

Before taking Coleman with the first pick of the second round, the Bills traded down twice and both teams took a wide receiver (named Xavier, ironically) with the pick. The Kansas City Cheifs took Xavier Worthy who has six catches for 81 yards, five rushes for 39 yards, and a touchdown each way. Xavier Legette, who the Carolina Panthers took at No. 32, has six catches for 77 yards and is yet to find the end zone.

While there is still a long way to go in the 2024 season and even longer in these pass-catchers careers, it seems like this past draft may be remembered for its stellar WR class.