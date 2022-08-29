The Buffalo Bills were pretty much left with no choice but to release Matt Araiza after allegations of his involvement in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl were made public. The team has not been very vocal about the incident, except for their statement saying that they’re undertaking their own investigation on the grave matter at hand. The big question is, however, whether or not the Bills were aware of the accusations before they drafted him.

According to a report by the Associated Press, at least two executives from opposing teams knew about Araiza’s rape incident:

Executives from two different teams told The Associated Press they became aware of Araiza’s involvement in an incident during the draft process, but neither person knew the extent of the allegations. Executives from three other teams said they had no knowledge of the allegations against Araiza before the draft and only learned of the incident Thursday. All the people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The lawyer of Matt Araiza’s accuser claims to have made contact with the Bills about the case, but that the team never got back to them. Could the Bills have known all along? Did Buffalo still decide to draft Matta Araiza despite his alleged involvement in the incident, perhaps under the premise that the issue would not be made public?

Either way, this isn’t a good look for the Bills. It’s either they turned a blind eye to Araiza’s incident, or they really didn’t know about it. If it’s the latter, then it seems that they have a problem with their due diligence process. How could the Bills not know about such a devastating bit of information about their draftee when at least two other teams in the league were well aware of the same?

Hopefully, we are able to get more answers in the coming days/weeks.