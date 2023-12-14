Bills' safety, Jordan Poyer, reportedly used ayahuasca to overcome his addiction to alcohol.

Ayahuasca has grown in popularity largely thanks to Aaron Rodgers. It's become quite popular throughout the sports and entertainment world. Mainly because it seems to help a ton of people with trauma. With that in mind, Buffalo Bills' star safety, Jordan Poyer, reportedly used it to help himself overcome an alcohol addiction.

Poyer allegedly formed a bad drinking habit during his days in college. It continued well into his NFL career, per Dan Pompei of The Athletic. However, the alcoholism never affected his play on the field. But it did have a negative impact on his marriage.

By the time he signed with the Bills, Jordan Poyer's drinking was getting out of hand. “He would down a six-pack of IPAs in 20 to 30 minutes for a quick buzz. Blacking out was a regular occurrence. His behavior tested his marriage, but there was a draw between him and [his wife] Rachel like a north pole to south.”

The Bills' safety developed such a bad drinking habit that his wife would remove alcohol from the house. But somehow he'd find some and she would find Poyer hiding in weird spots just to drink alcohol. It got especially bad after Buffalo lost to the Houston Texans in the 2019 playoffs.

“‘I'd find him drinking in crazy places, like under the bathroom cabinets, hidden like a child,' Rachel says.”

The Bills' star noticed his alcoholism was straining his marriage. So, Jordan Poyer went to Alcoholics Anonymous. Eventually, Poyer turned to ayahuasca as a way to help him with his sobriety journey. “He discovered Resonance, a retreat center in Costa Rica on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific coast and the cloud forest of Monteverde.”

Jordan Poyer explained his experience with ayahuasca. At the very least, it sounds incredibly interesting.

“At first what it felt like was my soul left my body for a good two minutes. People try to control it, but you can't. It took me about five or 10 minutes to figure it out. The ego has to die so the medicine can work. In order to let go and let the medicine do what it's supposed to do, we have to just breathe.”

The Bills' star claims he saw “the highest version of himself.” That higher power essentially lectured him about what's going on with his life. Everything that Jordan Poyer was stressed about, or just not fully appreciative of, was discussed in his vision.

“He was basically saying, ‘Jordan, look at your life, bro — what are you mad at?' It was what I needed to hear because I wasn't appreciating anything — not my wife, my daughter, my family, my house. It was all about me and what I wanted.”

That experience set Poyer back on the right path. He no longer drinks alcohol and the ayahuasca gave Jordan Poyer better perspective on his life. As a result, his marriage on point. Additionally, he's proving to be a critical leader for this Bills team.

Many are still unsure about ayahuasca. It can certainly be controversial as well, considering it is technically a form of a psychedelic drug. But now we have Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Poyer, and a long list of people claiming ayahuasca has helped them spiritually, mentally, and physically. So, maybe there's something to it.

At the very least, it's amazing how Poyer turned things around for the better. At this rate, we should be seeing more ayahuasca stories like this coming to fruition.