Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors were persistent for weeks before the wide receiver was eventually released by the Arizona Cardinals. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were the only teams that had serious trade discussions about Hopkins with the Cardinals, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Now, the Bills and Chiefs have a chance to sign Hopkins without giving up any draft compensation.

The Bills and Chiefs are viewed as the most likely landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins in free agency. A few days before being released by the Cardinals, Hopkins said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes are among the five quarterbacks who he would most like to catch passes from.

When it appeared last month that the Cardinals might trade Hopkins, the veteran indicated that he preferred to play for the Bills or Chiefs over other potential destinations.

Hopkins’ contract was the holdup for Buffalo and Kansas City in making a trade with Arizona, according to Breer. Prior to being cut, Hopkins was owed $19.4 million in the 2023 season and $14.9 million in 2024. Whether it’s the Chiefs, the Bills or another team that signs the 30-year-old, his next contract could be much more affordable.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kansas City and Buffalo might give Hopkins his best chance of winning a Super Bowl next season.

A strong argument could’ve been made that Hopkins was the NFL’s best receiver from 2017-2020. He averaged 1,381 receiving yards and nine touchdowns per season during that span.

Hopkins’ stats have dipped over the last two years. The receiver has missed time due to injuries and a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.