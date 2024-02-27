NFL free agency is right around the corner and the market is expected to be fluid. The Buffalo Bills have a lot of questions to answer, as do most teams. One of them is about veteran Von Miller. However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke some encouraging words about Miller, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
‘Bills GM Brandon Beane has positive outlook on Von Miller, says he should be able to get back to his pre-injury self. Miller’s deal carries $32M in 2024 dead money. Translation: Most likely not going anywhere.'
Miller has been in Buffalo for two seasons after signing a massive six-year deal worth $120 million. However, he played in 12 games in 2023 with zero starts, registering zero sacks as he took a massive step back. He also had some allegations surrounding him during this past season.
But, Beane seems to think Miller can get back to his old ways. In 2022, his first season in Buffalo, he recorded eight sacks in 11 games and started all 11, so that is certainly the player the Bills are hoping to get in 2024 and beyond.
The Bills once again saw their playoff run end early as they failed to reach the AFC title game and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs (again) in the Divisional Round. It was a snowy game in Buffalo, but Patrick Mahomes once again got the best of the Bills.
With so much dead money tied to Von Miller, the likelihood is that he will return to the Bills for the 2024 season.